Pioneer Services named BBB "Gold Standard of TRUST" and "Integrity" Award Finalist

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of El Paso, Texas recently named Pioneer Services, a Division of MidCountry Bank, as a Finalist for its "Integrity" Award and its "Gold Standard of TRUST" Award. Both of these recognitions are part of the organization's First Annual Awards of Excellence, acknowledging a company's integrity and ethics in relationships with customers, employees, and the community.

Award recipients must meet the eight principles that comprise the BBB Standards for Trust, which include; Build Trust, Advertise Honestly, Tell the Truth, Be Transparent, Honor Promises, Be Responsive, Safeguard Privacy, and Embody Integrity. From its award-winning Corporate Social Responsibility program, which includes community giving, volunteerism, and free financial education resources, to its comprehensive complaint and customer review process – Pioneer Services works to set the highest standard for financial companies servicing the military.

Trust can only be gained over time through responsiveness and memorable service, and the company works at this every day. In fact, Pioneer Services was one of the first in the industry to create a 10-point Financial Bill of Rights for customers, educating them on what they should expect and deserve from a financial provider.

Pioneer Services has provided financial services to the military community for over 30 years, helping 1.4 million military families along the way. As a Division of MidCountry Bank, a federal savings bank, its customers enjoy the protections, security, and service afforded by a federally regulated bank.

"Integrity" and "Gold Standard of TRUST" Finalists will now go through additional scrutiny, with winners to be announced at the First Annual Awards of Excellence Luncheon at the El Paso Convention Center in El Paso, Texas, on May 15, 2019.

For more information about the company, go to PioneerServices.com.

Contact:

Scott Cahill, Corporate Communications

Pioneer Services, a Division of MidCountry Bank

media@pioneerservices.com

ph: 816-756-2020

SOURCE Pioneer Services

Related Links

http://www.PioneerServices.com

