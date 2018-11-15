Pioneer Services Partners with NMFA on Military Spouse Scholarship Program

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Services has partnered again with the National Military Family Association (NMFA) to support this military advocacy group's Military Spouse Scholarship Program in 2018-19. The program provides $1,000 and $500 educational and career scholarships to military spouses for career funding or educational degrees. Applications are being accepted through Dec. 31, the second and final application round of 2018. Last year, approximately 15,000 spouses applied.

"Having assisted military families for more than 30 years, Pioneer is pleased to work with NMFA in offering military spouses new educational, professional, and employment opportunities," stated Jodi Vickery, President of Pioneer Services. "Because military families move frequently, it can be difficult for spouses to secure jobs and build careers." In a recent survey Pioneer conducted with Military Spouse Magazine, results showed less family income due to increased living costs, a reduction in spouse pay and working hours, and added concern about future military careers.

Pioneer's support will provide approximately 50 added spouse scholarships that can be used towards degrees, certifications, and more. Any spouse with a valid military ID is eligible and can apply by visiting the National Military Family Association Spouse Scholarships web page.

NMFA is the leading nonprofit dedicated to serving the families who stand behind the uniform. Since 1969, NMFA has worked to strengthen and protect millions of families through its advocacy and programs. Starting in 2019, NMFA will provide scholarships year-round through a rolling application process, providing easier access to scholarship distributions when military spouses need it most. Through its contribution to the Military Spouse Scholarship Program, Pioneer continues to make a positive impact in the lives of service members, military spouses, and their families.

Pioneer Services has been providing financial services to the military community since 1986, helping more than 1.4 million military families since that time. It has been recognized nationally for its on-going commitment to corporate social responsibility, and its award-winning free financial education resources for the military.

For more information on the company, visit www.PioneerServices.com.

SOURCE Pioneer Services, a Division of MidCountry Bank