Pioneering Agency Viral Nation Wins Influencer Marketing Award for "Best Large Influencer Marketing Agency" Globally for 2019

NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viral Nation, a leading social influencer marketing agency, announced today it received designation as the "Best Large Influencer Marketing Agency" from the Influencer Marketing Awards. The Influencer Marketing Awards (IMAs) mission is to place a spotlight on the very best influencer marketing campaigns designed and developed with the brand or client in mind which are smartly executed, creative and innovative with clear transparent KPIs and objectives. The award winners were announced on March 26th, 2019 at an event held at the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane hotel in London.

Viral Nation is one of the world's first and most impactful influencer marketing agencies. It boasts an impressive roster of nearly 40 clients, including four Fortune 500 firms. With a massive group of influencers from the worlds of entertainment, sports, and various other industries, the agency is able to connect brands with relevant and results-oriented social content creators. Viral Nation's 92 percent client retention rate reflects the agency's ROI-based approach to influencer campaigns with fraud detection capabilities and connecting brands to proven organic influencers.

The agency recorded several milestones in 2018 that it expects to continue and expand upon in the coming years. It currently has a 400 percent year-over-year revenue growth rate and generated an outperformance rate of 95 percent of its campaigns to date. In January of 2016 the agency's staff totaled five and they worked with seven clients. By January of 2019 the team grew to 50+ staff members and 40 clients.

"We're thrilled to earn this prestigious award from the Influencer Marketing Awards," said Joe Gagliese Co-Founder and CEO of Viral Nation. "A designation as 'Best Agency' means we're doing the right things when it comes to offering our clients campaigns that garner immediate and long-lasting results. Since our founding we've focused on sustainable growth that's fueled by innovating and serving our clients' needs. We eagerly anticipate further growth and award wins in 2019 as we continue to shape the influencer marketing industry."

Viral Nation's work with gaming phenomenon PUBG MOBILE and specifically the PUBG MOBILE STAR CHALLENGE Global Finals garnered the agency two Finalist designations from the Shorty Awards for "Live Events" and "Gaming" categories. The campaign was a smashing success, with the agency expanding the mobile gaming tournament's reach on a global scale. Viral Nation's efforts achieved 224.1 social media impressions and 128.6 million media impressions, among other impressive metrics for the esports event.

Viral Nation's work with PUBG MOBILE also earned award wins from the AVA Digital Awards, with a 2019 Platinum Winner, Viral Marketing for the mobile game's launch and a 2019 Gold Winner, Interactive Brand Experience for the PUBG MOBILE Halloweek special event.

Visit https://influencermarketingawards.com/2019/ for a complete list of Influencer Marketing Awards winners.

About Viral Nation:

A global leader in social influencer marketing and social strategy, Viral Nation develops captivating marketing efforts for a broad roster of top brands. The full-service agency boasts one of fastest growth rates in the world and has executed hundreds of successful campaigns. The agency also owns Viral Nation Talent which represents athletes, celebrities, and influencer leaders in a variety of industries and across multiple social channels. Companies choose Viral Nation for its ability to connect them with social strategies that scale and for its trackable and ROI-based campaigns. Founded by serial entrepreneurs and social marketing pioneers Mathew Micheli and Joe Gagliese, Viral Nation has quickly become one of the most talked about agencies in the space. For more information visit www.viralnation.com.

