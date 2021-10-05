Pioneering Men's Grooming Brand, Bump Stopper®, Is Newly Acquired By High Time Acquisitions, LLC

CLARKSDALE, Miss., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High Time Acquisitions, LLC. announces today its recent purchase of High Time Products, Inc. and its legacy Men's grooming brand, Bump Stopper®. The acquisition of Bump Stopper® from its Founder, H.R. Phillips, was led by the Managing Partner of High Time Acquisitions, LLC, Eric Brown, a veteran senior executive in the ethnic haircare industry.

Known for revolutionizing the Men's grooming category in 1972, Bump Stopper® and its family of products, was invented by H.R. Phillips because he recognized a need for a product that addressed ingrown hair, razor bumps, and razor rash. Leveraging his vast knowledge in chemistry and pharmaceuticals, Mr. Phillips invented a viable solution for men to achieve healthy skin. Mr. Phillips is also credited for creating an entirely new category in shaving retail sections throughout the world.

"It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with H.R. Phillips and his family over the past several months on the acquisition of Bump Stopper®," states Eric Brown. "Mr. Phillips was a pioneer and a visionary in our industry. My team and I look forward to building upon the strong foundation he laid and taking Bump Stopper® and High Time Products to new heights."

High Time Products, LLC., remains an African American owned company led by Eric Brown, who serves as President and CEO. Eric Brown has over 35+ years of experience leading major ethnic haircare companies such as Pro-Line International and Johnson Products, Mr. Brown also has a proven track record for accomplishing successful mergers and acquisitions, corporate and entrepreneur development that incorporates an extensive international business building experience, and for reviving legacy brands in the ethnic haircare category.

With the acquisition of High Time Products, an economic development opportunity also arose for Mr. Brown and his company. Located along the Sunflower River and known as the birthplace of the "Delta Blues" music, Clarksdale, Mississippi will be the company's new headquarters. With the help of the Chamber of Commerce in Clarksdale, and the state of Mississippi, High Time Acquisitions, LLC. was able to leverage the states' opportunity zone status within the city and move the manufacturing operations of Bump Stopper® and its family of products from Reno, Nevada to Clarksdale. The move was also facilitated by financing made in connection with the Federal and Mississippi State New Markets Tax Credit and programs, which were designed to attract capital investments in low-income communities, spur economic growth, and create new jobs.

"We see enormous opportunity for Bump Stopper® in Clarksdale, Mississippi," states Mr. Brown. "From an economic development perspective, we have brought jobs to the community, especially for people of color. We also hope that as the company grows and expands, so will the community and its pride in what we are doing."

Bump Stopper® and its family of products is widely sold at such retailers as Walmart, CVS/pharmacy, Kroger, Family Dollar, and other major retailers. The products are also sold at all major beauty supply stores as well as online at www.bumpstopper.com.

The acquisition of High Time Products, LLC by High Times Acquisitions, LLC. was supported by its financial partners Southern Bancorp Bank, OCP Equity Partners, and Plus Factor Brands, LLC. Ferguson, Braswell, Fraser, Kubasta PC served as legal counsel to High Times Acquisitions, LLC.

For more information on High Time Acquisitions, LLC., contact Tyrha M. Lindsey-Warren at [email protected] or by phone at 908.672.6024.

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12887859

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE High Time Acquisitions, LLC.