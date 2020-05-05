Pioneering Roswell Park-Led Research Effort Applies Precision Medicine to Better Understand COVID-19

To see the video press conference with the study leads and for more information about the Roswell Park COVID-19 Response Fund, please go to https://www.roswellpark.org/newsroom/202004-roswell-park-catholic-health-university-buffalo-unite-answer-question-who-will

Led by two senior leaders at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Kunle Odunsi, MD, PhD, FRCOG, FACOG, and Carl Morrison, MD, DVM, the study will unite researchers, clinical collaborators and an industry partner in an effort to uncover hidden information from the cells of those who have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, seeking insights on how best to care for those who develop COVID-19 illness.

"We know for various viruses and other bugs that one person will fight off some, but not others, while another person will have a different type of response," notes the new animated video Roswell Park created to explain the new research initiative. "Recent advances in technology have allowed us to closely look at each person's T and B cell receptors in an attempt to explain why each of us may have a different response to specific viruses and other bugs, including COVID-19."

Three collaborating organizations will work with Roswell Park as partners in this first-of-its-kind effort: Catholic Health; the University at Buffalo, through its Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences; and Thermo Fisher Scientific.



The team will use next-generation sequencing to predict which patients are likely to progress to severe infection that would require more intensive care. The goal is to develop a blood test that will help medical providers to better prognose and triage patients with COVID-19, potentially saving lives and supporting the most effective and efficient use of resources.

