Piotr Kulikowski, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Having led a remarkable medical career for 23 years, Dr. Piotr Kulikowski is a trusted, board-certified internist currently serving patients at Clayton Medical Center for the past 20 years. In his 6400 Clayton Rd., Suite 303 office, he treats adults with physical and mental health ailments and offers services in both English and Polish. Specializing in all areas of internal medicine and primary care, he also remains affiliated with a number of hospitals including St. Luke's Des Peres Hospital, SSM Health, St. Mary's Hospital, SSM Rehabilitation Hospital, and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Fenton. Additionally, Dr. Kulikowski is the Medical Director at Bethesda Dilworth which is the largest skilled nursing community in St. Louis.

In light of his academic achievements, Dr. Kulikowski obtained his medical degree from Jagiellonian University Medical College in Poland in 1998. Upon relocating to the United States he went on to serve his residency in internal medicine at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in St. Louis. With a commitment to excellence, he attained board certification in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is also a distinguished Fellow of the American College of Physicians, and an active member of the Missouri Medical Association.

As a testament to his professional excellence, Dr. Kulikowski is the recipient of many awards and accolades. He received the Patients' Choice Award from 2008 to 2015, Compassionate Doctor Recognition from 2010 to 2015, Patients' Choice 5th Anniversary Award from 2012 to 2014) and the On-Time Doctor Award in 2014.

In his spare time, Dr. Kulikowski is devoted to community service as a volunteer at the Polish School of St. Justin Martyr Church.

Dr. Kulikowski dedicates this honorable recognition to John Mellas, MD, his teacher and mentor during residency, and his colleague, Collins Corder, MD.

