Piotrowski Law Relocates to Flagler Street in Miami and Expands into Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a high demand for effective criminal defense in South Florida, Piotrowski Law has now relocated to a larger office in Miami as well as expanded north to Broward and Palm Beach County.

The new Miami office is conveniently located in the historic Alfred DuPont building at the corner of East Flagler Street and Northeast 2nd Avenue. Both the Broward and Palm Beach offices are also located in the downtown areas of Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

Since the founding of Piotrowski Law in 2010, Chad Piotrowski, Esq. has provided an unparalleled standard of representation for each of his clients. His experience as Assistant State Attorney for the 11th Judicial Circuit of Florida paired with his arsenal of legal strategies makes Chad one of the most sought out criminal litigators in the State.

Chad's priority is in the best interest of his clients and community, and he prides himself in his fight for civil rights. He is a front-runner in fighting police brutality and the use of excessive force in South Florida and vigorously fights for victims in the tri-county area.

"With new offices across South Florida, I am determined to hold local police departments accountable that are abusing their power and using excessive force when detaining individuals," said Piotrowski. "I am determined to provide effective, reliable and affordable criminal defense for those who feel the system is working against them."

If you or someone you know has experienced police brutality, felt like excessive force was used while being taken into custody, or simply need effective criminal defense, call Chad Piotrowski. With offices across South Florida and lawyers on call 24-hours a day, there is a qualified attorney ready to represent you.

Piotrowski Law is an experienced criminal defense lawyer with an extensive background fighting some of the toughest cases in Florida criminal court, revolutionizing tactical client representation methods. As a member of the National and Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Piotrowski holds an unmatched level of representation for his clients.

SOURCE Piotrowski Law

Related Links

https://cplaw-miami.com

