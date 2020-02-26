Pipcorn Pops Off: Reveals New Upcycled Heirloom Snack Crackers And Retail Expansion Into Kroger

Pipcorn's Heirloom Snack Crackers will be available exclusively at Whole Foods Market nationwide in April 2020 with additional retail locations later this year. Pipcorn's heirloom popcorn is also now available at select Kroger locations, adding to the brand's existing nationwide distribution including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, The Fresh Market, Central Market and online on Amazon.

Pipcorn co-founders, Jeff Martin, Teresa Tsou and Jen Martin, believe sustainability should be at the forefront of their business, which led them to create a new product with leftover corn. Available in three flavors, Cheddar, Sea Salt and Everything, these high-quality crackers are Non-GMO Project Verified, whole grain and gluten-free, and will retail for $4.79. Further expanding the brand's sustainability efforts, the crackers will be packaged in a 100 percent recyclable box that is also made of 100 percent recycled materials.

"We're excited to expand our family of heirloom snacks into the cracker category and continue our mission of modernizing our favorite snacks," said Jeff Martin, Pipcorn Co-Founder. "Not only did our special heirloom corn make the best-tasting, gluten-free snack cracker, we're proud to bring the importance of sustainability and clean ingredient labeling to the cracker aisle."

Adding to the brand's recent innovation, Pipcorn launched Heirloom Corn Dippers in three flavors, Heirloom Cheese Balls in four flavors and Heirloom Vegan Caramel Popcorn this past year. All of Pipcorn's products are Non-GMO Project verified and available in a variety of savory and sweet flavors. Pipcorn uses heirloom corn in all of its products to prioritize nutrition and taste and to also help preserve the agricultural biodiversity that might otherwise be lost.

For more information on Pipcorn and to find a store near you, please visit: www.pipsnacks.com .

About Pipcorn

Pipcorn reimagines snacks with heirloom corn to create better-for-everyone, modern favorites. By using real, clean ingredients, Pipcorn is revolutionizing traditional snacks with its staple ingredient heirloom corn. Pipcorn offers four lines, Heirloom Popcorn, Heirloom Cheese Balls, Heirloom Corn Dippers, and Heirloom Snack Crackers that are whole grain, gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified. Pipcorn was founded in 2012 by Jeff Martin, his sister Jen Martin and his wife, Teresa Tsou and became a Shark Tank success story when backed by Barbara Corcoran in 2014. Pipcorn was crowned as one of "Oprah's Favorite Things" three times and is beloved by celebrities, families and on-the-go snackers across the nation. Pipcorn is a certified B Corporation and dedicated to creating innovative snacks rooted in sustainability with an accessible price point for all. Pipcorn is available at retailers nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Kroger, The Fresh Market, and Central Market. For more information, visit www.pipsnacks.com or follow on social at @Pipsnacks .

SOURCE Pipcorn

