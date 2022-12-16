Pipe and tubing tools market: Growth opportunities led by DWT GmbH, Emerson Electric Co, ESCO Tool Co - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pipe and tubing tools market size is forecast to increase by USD 577.4 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.37%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rise in construction activities, horizontal drilling: an innovation in oil and gas extraction, and the expansion of crude oil and natural gas pipelines.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pipe and Tubing Tools Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global pipe and tubing tools market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AXXAIR, DWT GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., ESCO Tool Co., G.B.C. Industrial Tools Spa, JF Tools India, KRAIS Tube Expanders, Madison Industries, MAXCLAW TOOLS Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., PHI, Reed Manufacturing Co., Snap-on Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Subzero Tube Tools Pvt. Ltd., Swagelok Co., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Thomas C. Wilson LLC., Illinois Tool Works Inc., and The Lincoln Electric Co.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by type (piping equipment and tubing equipment), end-user (oil and gas, water and wastewater, infrastructure and construction, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by type (piping equipment and tubing equipment)

Piping equipment: The market share growth by the piping equipment segment will be significant during the forecast period. Piping equipment includes valves, flanges, and actuators. The flange is pipeline equipment that is used to join pipes, valves, pumps, and other pieces of equipment. Flanges facilitate cleaning, inspection, and modification. Actuators are used for moving and controlling any device or system, such as opening a valve. Actuators are used for moving and controlling any device or system, such as opening a valve. Valve applications range from regulating the flow of oil upstream to protecting machinery by regulating the flow of oil and gas during crude oil refining downstream.

What are the key data covered in this pipe and tubing tools market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pipe and tubing tools market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the pipe and tubing tools market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pipe and tubing tools market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pipe and tubing tools market vendors

Pipe And Tubing Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 577.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.9 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AXXAIR, DWT GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., ESCO Tool Co., G.B.C. Industrial Tools Spa, JF Tools India, KRAIS Tube Expanders, Madison Industries, MAXCLAW TOOLS Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., PHI, Reed Manufacturing Co., Snap on Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Subzero Tube Tools Pvt. Ltd., Swagelok Co., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Thomas C. Wilson LLC., Illinois Tool Works Inc., and The Lincoln Electric Co. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global pipe and tubing tools market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global pipe and tubing tools market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Piping equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Piping equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Piping equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Piping equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Piping equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Tubing equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Tubing equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Tubing equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Tubing equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Tubing equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Water and wastewater - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Water and wastewater - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Infrastructure and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Infrastructure and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Infrastructure and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Infrastructure and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Infrastructure and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AXXAIR

Exhibit 120: AXXAIR - Overview



Exhibit 121: AXXAIR - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: AXXAIR - Key offerings

12.4 DWT GmbH

Exhibit 123: DWT GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 124: DWT GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: DWT GmbH - Key offerings

12.5 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 126: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.6 ESCO Tool Co.

Exhibit 131: ESCO Tool Co. - Overview



Exhibit 132: ESCO Tool Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: ESCO Tool Co. - Key offerings

12.7 G.B.C. Industrial Tools Spa

Exhibit 134: G.B.C. Industrial Tools Spa - Overview



Exhibit 135: G.B.C. Industrial Tools Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: G.B.C. Industrial Tools Spa - Key offerings

12.8 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Exhibit 137: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Madison Industries

Exhibit 141: Madison Industries - Overview



Exhibit 142: Madison Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Madison Industries - Key offerings

12.10 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 144: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 PHI

Exhibit 149: PHI - Overview



Exhibit 150: PHI - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: PHI - Key offerings

12.12 Reed Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 152: Reed Manufacturing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Reed Manufacturing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Reed Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

12.13 Snap on Inc.

Exhibit 155: Snap on Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Snap on Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Snap on Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

and Decker Inc. Exhibit 158: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Overview

and Decker Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 159: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Business segments

and Decker Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 160: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key news

and Decker Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 161: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key offerings

and Decker Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 162: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Subzero Tube Tools Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 163: Subzero Tube Tools Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Subzero Tube Tools Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Subzero Tube Tools Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Thomas C. Wilson LLC.

Exhibit 170: Thomas C. Wilson LLC. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Thomas C. Wilson LLC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Thomas C. Wilson LLC. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

