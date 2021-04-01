Pipe, World's First Trading Platform for Recurring Revenue, Recognized as Best Employer in Financial Technology Industry in 2021

MIAMI, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipe , creators of the world's first trading platform for recurring revenues today announced that it has been named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The awards program was created in 2017 and is a project of Arizent and Best Companies Group, publishers of American Banker , National Mortgage News , PaymentsSource , Financial Planning and Digital Insurance . Pipe ranked number six on the list of 49 companies.

This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies recognized on this year's list operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory.

Pipe's trading platform for recurring revenues is the latest innovation in financial services. On one side, companies can trade their contracts that generate predictable recurring revenues for upfront capital. Each company is rated on their own merits so they can access the best possible bid price based on their level of risk. The healthier a company becomes, the more their contracts will trade for on the Pipe platform. The other side of the platform is made up of institutional investors, all eager to purchase these recurring revenue-generating assets, which have a similar profile to fixed-income products.

"We have made a conscious effort from day one to build a great workplace environment, and being chosen as a Best Place to Work in Financial Technology by Arizent is enormously gratifying," said Harry Hurst, co-founder and co-CEO, Pipe. "In the last 12 months, in the middle of a very challenging global environment, we relocated our headquarters to Miami, developed microhubs in New York, Atlanta, and Europe where employees have chosen to live, and made all of our people owners of Pipe. To further expand recurring revenue as a new asset class for growing businesses, we will continue to invest in our people to make Pipe an even better place to work."

"This year, the fintech industry became a larger and more important sector of our economy," said David Evans, chief content officer at Arizent. "This ranking helps highlight companies that have generous employee policies and positive cultures, and can help serve as a guide to job seekers in this competitive industry."

To be considered for participation, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S.

Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.

For more information on Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com .

About Pipe

Pipe is a trading platform that enables entrepreneurs to grow their businesses on their terms. By treating recurring revenue streams as an asset, Pipe allows companies to transform their recurring revenue into upfront capital, instantly. For entrepreneurs, that means more cash flow for scaling their business without debt or dilution. For investors, Pipe has unlocked the largest untapped asset class, revenue. Whether you're an entrepreneur or an investor - Pipe is growth on your terms. To learn more visit www.pipe.com or follow us on Twitter @pipe.

