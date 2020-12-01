Pipedrive Makes eSignature a Norm

According to Forbes Insights , electronic signatures speed up the sales process by reducing errors and bottlenecks, while also ensuring greater security and mobility. "With most professionals working remotely, demand toward cloud-based solutions have skyrocketed and all eyes are on tools that facilitate mobile work. Digital documentation and e-signatures are no longer a 'nice to have,' but a must have", said Krishna Panicker, VP of Product, Pipedrive. "We aim to provide salespeople with the tools they need to cover the entire sales cycle within our app, from finding leads, sending proposals, communicating with prospects to closing deals, and finally signing on the dotted line."

Research shows that salespeople who use digital signatures have on average a 29% higher current opportunity win rate compared to non-users, and increase their average win rates by 4.4% year-over year. Pipedrive's eSignature offering increases efficiency as it enables customers to view and sign off on proposals or contracts right from any mobile device, computer, or phone, without the need to print, scan or transfer it, saving time and eliminating the need for multiple copies. The signed document is automatically stored in the relevant Pipedrive deal, making it easy to find while also maintaining a high level of security with encryption/decryption technology.

Pipedrive eSignatures allows sales teams to:

Send a signature request to anyone using their email address, even if they're not a Pipedrive contact

Request up to 10 people's signatures on a document

Check who has signed the document and receive email notifications every time someone adds their signature

Send reminders to people who are yet to sign the document and cancel the signing process if necessary

Track that the signed document is sent to all participants and is stored and accessible on Pipedrive

eSignatures (currently in Beta) is available to Pipedrive Sales Docs users on Professional and Enterprise plans. Sales Docs is a toolset that streamlines and automates how sales teams create, send, and manage sales-related documents, which is particularly useful for remote sales. The tool creates trackable quotes, proposals, and contracts available directly within the Pipedrive CRM, and sends notifications as soon as a proposal is opened, helping salespeople to take action when the deal is hot. Sales Docs also auto-fills sales templates and documents with Pipedrive data, eliminating administrative work to close deals faster. The feature can be integrated with leading cloud storage service platforms, including Google Drive, OneDrive and SharePoint.

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the first CRM platform developed from the salesperson's point of view. Today, Pipedrive is used by sales teams at more than 95,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and in the US. The company is backed by a majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, DTCP, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

