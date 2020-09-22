Pipedrive Unveils LeadBooster 2.0: A Powerful Lead Generation and Management Toolset with Access to 400 Million Leads

"Research shows that prospecting and lead qualification remain the biggest challenges that sales professionals face every day. While using technology for sales and lead generation has a direct correlation with sales success, many sales professionals are not using technology for lead generation. We want to change that and help sales teams find and close more deals with the best tools for leads," said Krishna Panicker, VP of Product, Pipedrive.

Findings from Pipedrive's global State of Sales survey of 1,000 sales professionals show that more than half (54%) struggle with finding sales leads, yet 49% aren't using technology or automation tools to help. In addition, studies suggest that nearly half of leads (47%) are generated by salespeople themselves, while 55% of companies think that sales reps need to improve their ability to incubate promising leads for the future.

The new LeadBooster and Web Visitors both integrate seamlessly within Pipedrive's CRM and include a holistic set of easy-to-use and automated tools that helps teams track, create, qualify, and manage leads in one central place. "This is a huge step toward establishing a strong link between marketers and salespeople. We're providing a revenue platform that drives business results throughout the whole company, helping them to reach their goals," Panicker continued.

The main features of Pipedrive's new LeadBooster include:

Prospector: finds outbound leads from a database of 400 million profiles and 10 million companies based on a user's ideal customer profile. Users can then use credits to reveal verified emails, direct phone numbers, and social profiles of their most desired matches. The database updates 800,000 profiles every day and is fully compliant with GDPR and other international data regulations.

finds outbound leads from a database of 400 million profiles and 10 million companies based on a user's ideal customer profile. Users can then use credits to reveal verified emails, direct phone numbers, and social profiles of their most desired matches. The database updates 800,000 profiles every day and is fully compliant with GDPR and other international data regulations. Chatbot: with completely customizable designs and interactions, Chatbot will instantly engage website traffic 24/7 and qualify leads immediately, or direct them to an available sales rep if needed.

with completely customizable designs and interactions, Chatbot will instantly engage website traffic 24/7 and qualify leads immediately, or direct them to an available sales rep if needed. Live Chat: allows sales professionals to take over conversations started by their Chatbot, engage quickly and directly with website browsers, and personalize the lead qualification process.

allows sales professionals to take over conversations started by their Chatbot, engage quickly and directly with website browsers, and personalize the lead qualification process. Web Forms: highly intuitive forms capture all the necessary information about leads and are simple to share, customize, and track

highly intuitive forms capture all the necessary information about leads and are simple to share, customize, and track Web Visitors, powered by Leadfeeder : a separate add-on that allows users to track visitor activity on their website to identify the companies who are most engaged, and as a result, most likely to turn into customers. Users can discover how a visitor found a site, what they looked at, and how long they stayed.

For more information, or to add LeadBooster to a Pipedrive plan, visit: https://www.pipedrive.com/pricing .

Screenshots of Pipedrive's new leads features can be found here: https://rb.gy/d7vwrt .

About Pipedrive Inc.

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the first CRM platform developed from the salesperson's point of view. Today, Pipedrive is used by sales teams at more than 90,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and in the US. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

SOURCE Pipedrive

Related Links

https://www.pipedrive.com

