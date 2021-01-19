Pipeline Health System, LLC Appoints New CEO

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeline Health System, LLC ("Pipeline Health"), a community-based hospital and healthcare services company, announced it has appointed Andrei Soran to serve as CEO, effective immediately. Pipeline Health owns and operates facilities in Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles with the mission of providing high-quality, compassionate and affordable healthcare in historically underserved communities.

"We're thrilled for Andrei to join our family," said Nick Orzano, Co-President of Pipeline Health, "His exceptional track record makes him the right leader during this critical time as we continue to fulfill our mission of delivering the quality and compassionate healthcare services our communities deserve."

Soran brings extensive executive-level experience having managed large multi-hospital systems in several U.S. markets. Prior to joining Pipeline, Soran led Trident USA Health Services, a mobile diagnostic services provider serving customers in 37 states. Earlier in his career, Soran served as CEO of Verity Health, a six-hospital system based in California, with $1.5 billion in revenues and over 8,000 employees, where he performed several acquisitions and helped recruit a significant number of physicians. Previously, he served as the COO of Detroit Medical Center, an eight-hospital system in Michigan with $2.4 billion in revenues, and 10,000 employees.

"Access to quality care has never been more important as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic," said Soran, a licensed physical therapist. "I'm honored to be joining the Pipeline Health team at this critical time and partnering with our physicians and all the frontline caregivers to get us through this crisis and beyond and to continue to serve as one of the most trusted community-based hospitals."

Soran will succeed Jim Edwards, who will remain with Pipeline Health and assume the role of Senior Vice President.

"Jim's leadership has been instrumental to Pipeline Health's growth. We believe his new role, combined with Andrei's experience, builds on our proven commitment to bring high quality care to the communities we serve and allows for continued healthcare access in communities historically neglected by others," said Mark R. Bell, MD, FACEP, Co-President of Pipeline Health.

