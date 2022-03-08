Pipeline Integrity Management Market to Grow by USD 2.08 Bn | APAC to have Highest Market Growth | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The stringent regulations is notably driving the pipeline integrity management market growth. However, factors such as renewable energy awareness may impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The pipeline integrity management market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The global pipeline integrity management market has seen several competitors with effective solutions for pipeline integrity management. The stakeholders are involved in rigorous research and development to improve the performance characteristics of the management systems to increase the efficiency of the pipeline and discover problems as soon as possible to avoid financial loss and negative environmental effects.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Aegion Corp., Aker Solutions ASA, Audubon Field Soluons LLC, Baker Hughes Co., Brand Industrial Services Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Fluor Corp., General Electric Co., Halliburton Co., Infosys Ltd., Intertek Group Plc, Pembina Pipeline Corp., SGS SA, Shawcor Ltd., T.D. Williamson Inc., TechnipFMC Plc, TUV Rheinland AG, TWI Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corp., and Bureau Veritas etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By deployment, the market is classified into onshore and offshore. The onshore segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Pipeline operators make proper use of technological developments to keep the risk of pipeline failure as low as practically possible. Such facilities by vendors and the significant rise in investments in onshore projects will drive the market growth through this segment in the coming years.

will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Pipeline operators make proper use of technological developments to keep the risk of pipeline failure as low as practically possible. Such facilities by vendors and the significant rise in investments in onshore projects will drive the market growth through this segment in the coming years. By geography, the market is classified into North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Russia are the key countries for pipeline integrity management in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. North America is another potential market for pipeline integrity management. The significant increase in the investment in pipeline zones will drive the pipeline integrity management market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Pipeline Integrity Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.81 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aegion Corp., Aker Solutions ASA, Audubon Field Soluons LLC, Baker Hughes Co., Brand Industrial Services Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Fluor Corp., General Electric Co., Halliburton Co., Infosys Ltd., Intertek Group Plc, Pembina Pipeline Corp., SGS SA, Shawcor Ltd., T.D. Williamson Inc., TechnipFMC Plc, TUV Rheinland AG, TWI Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corp., and Bureau Veritas Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Baker Hughes Co.

10.4 Bureau Veritas

10.5 Emerson Electric Co.

10.6 Fluor Corp.

10.7 General Electric Co.

10.8 Intertek Group Plc

10.9 SGS SA

10.10 T.D. Williamson Inc.

10.11 TUV Rheinland AG

10.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

