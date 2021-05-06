Pipeliner Announces New Release with Organizational Chart Enhancements to Increase New Client Acquisition

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeliner CRM , the leading sales enablement tool and CRM, today announced its new release with Account Management enhancements that focus on the Organization Chart for improved depth of information and customer retention.

With its newest release, the Organization Chart is packed with customer-driven updates and enhancements to help sales professionals win new clients, retain existing clients and unlock revenue growth by connecting with the right people, uncovering their challenges, and providing a solution.

Pipeliner CRM, the leading sales enablement tool and CRM, today announced its new release with Account Management enhancements that focus on the Organization Chart for improved depth of information and customer retention. With its newest release, the Organization Chart is packed with customer-driven updates and enhancements to help sales professionals win new clients, retain existing clients and unlock revenue growth by connecting with the right people, uncovering their challenges, and providing a solution.

The Organization Chart is a relationship map to understand the hierarchy of a company and its employees to better manage relationships with your prospects and customers. With the power of visualization and interactive tools, it reduces complexity so you can focus on the right people in the organization. In addition, other supporting components such as the unique Relationship Mapping (a key component for effective account management) have also been enhanced.

New features in Organization Charts include:

Understand a contact's relationship strength - with color-coding enhancements, such as green, yellow, and red you can quickly focus your energy on the right contacts.

Understanding the Account roles - categorize your contacts based on the role within the company (i.e. influencer, decision-maker, budget holder, detractor, etc.)

Understanding the Influence - with the same color-coding enhancements as relationship strength, you can understand who within the organization is influential to key contacts.

Real-time information - Easily track comments and view interactions with each individual in an organization.

"Our team has been hard at work to provide improved tools in Account Management to ensure our customers have the information they need to better manage relationships with everyone at a company. By focusing your attention on the right people, a sales pro can improve new client acquisition and client retention while driving revenue," said Nikolaus Kimla, CEO of Pipeliner CRM. "Pipeliner continues to provide innovative solutions to simplify our customers' lives and improve efficiencies."

Pipeliner continues to develop and innovate multiple CRM product lines for salespeople with both online and offline apps that address the largest audience possible along with the best IOS and Android mobile Apps in the market. Beyond its technology, Pipeliner is the only company in the CRM space that has a deep and passionate mission to truly influence salespeople.

Pipeliner is an innovative sales application that combines powerful sales productivity tools, a built-in automation engine, visualized reporting, and deep analytics to help companies gain a competitive edge in sales.

For more information or for a product demo, visit Pipelinersales.com .

About Pipeliner CRM

Pipeliner – The Better CRM is built by salespeople and used by salespeople. Pipeliner CRM is based out of Los Angeles, California. Pipeliner is an innovative sales application that combines powerful sales productivity tools, a built-in automation engine, and visualized reporting & deep analytics to help companies gain a competitive edge in sales.

Media Contact:

Nicole Boyd

Firecracker PR

(888) 317-4687, ext. 702

[email protected]

SOURCE Pipeliner CRM