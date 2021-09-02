Pipeliner Announces the Release of Kepler and New Project Management Capabilities to Increase CRM Productivity

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeliner CRM, the leading sales enablement tool and CRM software, today announced new project management capabilities and the release of key account management functionality in its latest version, 4.0 Kepler. Through it, Pipeliner brings together Salesforce Automation and key account management, uniting each under the umbrella of project management, creating a single, unified revenue engine for all sized organizations.

Pipeliner's new project management functionality allows users to track task durations and visualize them using a Gantt view. Pipeliner enables users to build projects and track objectives and activities related to them.

Pipeliner is the only CRM solution available that can support sales in its totality. For example, Salesforce Automation is often focused on the "hunter" approach, geared around the idea of seeking out and acquiring new business. Key account management, on the other hand, is focused on the "farmer" approach, which cares for and grows existing customers. It is vitally important, especially today, that both approaches are supported and operate seamlessly.

While sales are at the center of every business, traditional CRM has focused almost exclusively on Salesforce Automation while ignoring or relying on expensive third-party solutions for key account management. Pipeliner's new project management functionality allows users to:

Build projects and track objectives and activities related to them

Track task durations and visualize them using a Gantt view

Link projects to any opportunity, contact, or account using lookup fields

These features allow organizations to strategically manage both Salesforce Automation and key account management, enabling both the hunter and farmer teams to succeed as never before.

Pipeliner CRM named this new release after Johannes Kepler, the 17th-century mathematician, astronomer, astrologer and natural philosopher, who mathematically proved that the sun, not the Earth, is the center of the solar system—and that planets had elliptical orbits, not circular.

"Just as Kepler placed the sun at the center of our solar system, we place sales right at the heart of commerce," said Nikolaus Kimla, founder and CEO of Pipeliner CRM. "Just as no life on a planet can survive without the sun, no business can survive without sales."

Kimla continued, "Our previous major version was called Copernicus, and it signified the momentous event of Pipeliner CRM being fully in the cloud. Since its release three years ago, we have made thousands of improvements. It is only logical that with our next significant evolution, project management, we name the version after Kepler, the person who fully cemented Copernicus's theories."

