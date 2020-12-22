Pippin Dental Care Announces Opening of New Office in Downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pippin Dental Care, a 20-year-old dental and esthetic practice located in Sevierville, TN announced today that a new office, Marble City Dentistry & Facial Esthetics, will open on January 4, 2021 in downtown Knoxville in the First Horizon Plaza (Plaza Tower) building at 800 South Gay Street, Suite P325.

William (Bill) H. Pippin, DDS

Dr. William (Bill) Pippin said, "Since we moved our own residence to downtown Knoxville about six years ago, we recognized a need for a high-quality urban dental practice which also features esthetic offerings. Dentists in larger metro areas, such as Los Angeles, are combining these services because they are uniquely qualified by training to know not only about oral health but also about the anatomy and musculature of the face and head, which leads to better outcomes in esthetics."

Continued Laura Pippin, esthetic coordinator, "Knoxville's downtown residential population is continuing to grow, and this community needs access to high-quality care with the ultimate convenience of being within walking or biking distance to a provider. In addition, growing inner city neighborhoods within just a few miles are convenient to downtown, so we believe we can satisfy the high demand for these services closer to home."

In addition to routine oral and dental care, the practice offers implants, orthodontics, periodontics, root canals, pediatric dentistry, extractions, IV sedation, and more.

Dr. Pippin is uniquely qualified to help people who avoid the dentist due to anxiety or cognitive limitations. He is one of the few practitioners in the area qualified to administer IV sedation in the office setting for general dental procedures. The practice also offers one-day crowns with its ceramic CEREC® technology. Lastly, Dr. Pippin offers treatment for TMJ and migraine headaches and has been pleased to help many who are debilitated by these conditions.

The esthetic side of the practice will offer treatments with Botox®, Xeomin®, Voluma®, Juvéderm Ultra®, and Revanesse®, along with PDO thread lifts. Dr. Pippin has completed advanced training with the American Academy of Facial Esthetics in the administration of all these procedures.

Current Pippin Dental Care patients will continue to be served by the Sevierville office, but they may also make appointments at the new Marble City Dentistry & Facial Esthetics office if it is more convenient or preferable. New patients may call (865) 888-8999 beginning now to schedule appointments in Knoxville in January 2021 and beyond.

For more information, please email [email protected] or visit www.marblecitydentistry.com.

About William Pippin, DDS

A native of Bristol, Tennessee, Dr. William Pippin graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with a major in biology. He received his Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree from the UT College of Dentistry in Memphis. Dr. Pippin brings with him over three decades of dental experience. After serving as an associate dentist in Knoxville, he opened his own practice in Pigeon Forge where he remained until 1999, when he moved to his present location in Sevierville.

