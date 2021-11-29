Piraeus Bank Renews its Self-Service Network with Diebold Nixdorf's DN Series™ ATMs

The ATMs are powered by DN AllConnect SM Data Engine , which will provide Piraeus Bank with real-time device data using cloud computing and machine learning, so when an incident is reported it remotely identifies the precise root cause and the type of repair needed, accelerating the service process. It also provides information about the required level of skills and experience of the technician, the spare parts required and the expected duration of the repair.

Piraeus Bank Group CIO, Harry Margaritis, said: "The new technology provided by Diebold Nixdorf's DN Series supports our ambitions to deliver financial services at the highest level to our customers in every channel and every touch point. Piraeus Bank is committed to actively support economic activity and extroversion through specialized solutions and superior banking experience to its stakeholders and to become a next-generation financial institution."

The DN Series family is made of recycled and recyclable materials and is 25% lighter than most traditional ATMs. This reduces CO 2 emissions, both in the manufacturing and transportation of components and terminals. The cash recycling technology reduces cash-in-transit costs, which also minimizes carbon emissions. In addition, all DN Series ATMs use state-of-the-art LED technology and highly efficient electrical systems, resulting in up to 50% power savings versus traditional ATMs.

Diebold Nixdorf Greece Managing Director, Vicky Bassela, said: "More than ever progressive financial institutions like Piraeus Bank are on a mission to improve the customer experience and deepen consumer interaction. We are happy to be a trusted partner for Piraeus Bank as their approach allows us to continually evolve the consumer experience with our solution."

About Piraeus

Piraeus Bank S.A., headquartered in Athens with approximately 9.4 thousand employees, leads a group of companies covering all financial activities in the Greek market. Piraeus Bank is the largest bank in Greece with approximately 30% market share in terms of customer loans and deposits and provides a wide range of financial products and services to approximately 5.5 million customers.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

