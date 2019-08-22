Piroshki on 3rd Announces Renovations from Mid-August to Mid-October: Resuming Operations Again After Grand Relaunch

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Home of the world's only Filipino Piroshkies, chef Aly Anderson's Piroshki on 3rd (https://piroshkion3rd.com/) recently announced it would be closed for expansive renovations until October 10, 2019. The bakery and restaurant stated that it might begin resuming catering orders before the official relaunch, but asked diners and customers to check back frequently with the website for future details.

"I can't wait for my diners to see the new Piroshki on 3rd," said Chef Aly. "We were definitely fond of the place, but it's time for a fresh new look; so that's what we're doing. And in addition to the new décor, I've got a few new recipe ideas I've been waiting to try out. I think you're going to love them both: the new look, and the new food."

What is a Piroshki?

A Piroshki (a.k.a. pirozhki or piroshky) is a popular compact street food found in Russia and most of Eastern Europe. Similar to turnovers or hot pockets, traditional piroshkies are bun-like and stuffed with a wide variety of savory fillings like meat, cheese, olives, onions, garlic or other flavorful combinations. Piroshkies can be eaten like a sandwich or with a knife and fork.

Some piroshkies are fried, or use French dough (American style). For Piroshki on 3rd, chef Aly takes a traditional approach and bakes each Piroshki fresh daily, with a soft, buttery dough that contains just a touch of sweetness. In addition to a wide array of filling choices and ingredients that are locally sourced, Piroshki on 3rd also offers the world's first vegan piroshky, gluten-free piroshkies (with 24-hour notice, as all food is prepared fresh), and a unique delight exclusive to the store: the Pinoyshki, a Filipino Piroshki specifically crafted by Chef Aly.

After the Renovation: Media Sneak Peak

Prior to the grand reopening of Piroshki on 3rd, media invites will be sent to specific agencies for a special sneak-peek opportunity. To inquire about such invites, please contact Piroshki on 3rd HERE.

About Piroshki on 3rd

Originally established in 1994, and featured on Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Piroshki on 3rd is a restaurant, fine bakery and café. As the culmination of chef Aly Anderson's culinary dreams, Piroshki on 3rd serves as Seattle's home for the best in sugar-craft and baked goods, offering unique delectable delights like handcrafted Russian piroshkies; Aly's signature garlic-beef "asado" Pinoyshki (a Filipino Piroshki); and other pastry masterpieces, in addition to soups, cakes, catering, wedding events and dine-in experiences. Learn more at: www.PiroshkiOn3rd.com.

