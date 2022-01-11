Piston Market to Record 7.58% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 |Evolving Opportunities with Aisin Corp., Amsted Industries & Arias Pistons | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The piston market covers the following areas:

Piston Market - Driver

The increase in the launch of new engines is one of the key factors driving the piston market growth. Due to high intense competition from the local and global players, vendors in the automotive industry are mostly focused on introducing new and advanced products. New engines are witnessed to have improved power and efficiency, a few examples of such engines are Ferrari Roma, 2019 v8 turbo engine 3.9 liters, Audi RS Q8 4 liter, and v8 gasoline engine. These engines are made of lightweight pistons and con rods, enhancing the internal efficiency of engines. Thus, the global automotive piston market growth is expected to be fueled up by the increasing launch of new engines.

Piston Market - Challenge

The growth in the demand for engine downsizing is a major challenge for the global piston market growth. The global automotive industry is focused on creating fuel-efficient and high-performing engines, resulting in enterprises opting for energy-efficient engines leading to the demand for engine downsizing to be more energy-efficient. It has been noticed by the various OEMs that downsized engines are more efficient and reduce torque and fuel consumption. Therefore, reducing the size of the engine results in minimizing cylinders, thus the number of pistons used is also proportionally reduced. This is estimated to have an adverse impact on the global automotive piston market growth during the forecast period.

Piston Market - Segmentation

Technavio analyzes the piston market by Application (Transport and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The piston market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aisin Corp.

Amsted Industries

Arias Pistons

MAHLE GmbH

MING SHUN INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.

Rheinmetall AG

Ross Racing Pistons

Shandong Binzhou Bohai Piston Co. Ltd.

Shriram Pistons and Rings Ltd.

Tenneco Inc.

Piston Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 15.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.58 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aisin Corp., Amsted Industries, Arias Pistons, MAHLE GmbH, MING SHUN INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD., Rheinmetall AG, Ross Racing Pistons, Shandong Binzhou Bohai Piston Co. Ltd., Shriram Pistons and Rings Ltd., and Tenneco Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

