Pit Boss® Grills Announces The Ultimate Griddle Series

"We are very excited to bring our new Ultimate Griddle Series to market," said Dansons President Jeff Thiessen. "These griddles are a true game changer. We are blessed with the best product team in the industry, who continue to conceptualize and deliver innovative products that are market disrupters. We can't wait for Pit Boss Nation to get their hands on these griddles and take their cooking to the next level."

These units come equipped with our proprietary Non-Stick Armored Ceramic Cooking Surface that deliver an unrivaled user-friendly cooking experience. This exclusive surface is ready to use straight out of the box and is a dream to clean, needing just a gentle wipe after use. As an added bonus, the ceramic coating also protects the griddle from scratches and rust, effectively keeping the grill looking better for longer.

The Ultimate Griddle Series is aesthetically qualified to be the centerpiece of your backyard cooking arrangement, while also being flexible enough to hit the road and handle your cooking needs wherever you go. Featuring a robust heating platform ranging from 2 to 5 burners, the Ultimate Griddle is the perfect fit for whatever your needs may be. The 2-4 burner models are completely portable, as they utilize easy lift-off technology for simple transport to any campsite or tailgating event. The 5-burner unit comes equipped with a cabinet to serve your cooking storage needs. As practical as it is inventive, this line of griddles is our most versatile product to date.

Backed by our best-in-class two-year warranty, the choice is simple. The Ultimate Griddle by Pit Boss® Grills is the Biggest. Hottest. Heaviest.® and most convenient griddle on the market. For more information, visit our website at https://PitBoss-Grills.com/Ultimate-Griddles.

Pit Boss® Grills, the fastest growing brand in the grilling industry, offers the best value per square inch in the pellet grill market, doing so with innovation, excellence and a distinctly customer-driven approach. Pit Boss® takes pride in delivering the best possible products, at an affordable price, crafting grills that are Bigger. Hotter. Heavier.® than the competition. We are a family owned and operated business and welcome each member of Pit Boss Nation to our family. For more information, please visit us online at PitBoss-Grills.com, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

