Pit Boss® Grills Signs Lee Ann Whippen To A Partnership Agreement

"We are thrilled to have Lee Ann join our team," said Dansons President Jeff Thiessen. "As God continues to bless the business, it's humbling to see people of her caliber engaging with our company and our products. We think it's a real blessing to have her on board and representing our product lines. As we continue to develop more innovative and quality products, we hope to resonate more and more with people of Lee Ann's caliber."

Whippen is a highly decorated 25-year barbecue competitor, having won multiple world, national and state barbecue championships in her career. On television, she was named the "Master of 'Cue," after ousting seven barbecue greats on the premier season of BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Symon on Food Network, and took the title on Throwdown with Bobby Flay. In addition to those programs, she's also made appearances on Chopped and All-Star BBQ Pitmasters. Whippen has twice been a finalist for the BBQ Hall of Fame (2020-21), is a judge in the Kansas City Barbecue Society and has been the owner and pitmaster at multiple barbecue restaurants nationwide, including the Deviled Pig in Tampa, Florida, Wood Chick's BBQ in Chesapeake, Virginia and Southern Cut Barbecue, Frozen Foodies and Chicago q in Chicago, Illinois.

"I am elated and truly honored to join Pit Boss Nation, with whom I share my beliefs in all things BBQ," Whippen said. "Pit Boss produces versatile, quality and affordable products that enhance every barbecue experience. It's truly awesome to partner with a family-owned company that is one of the fastest growing brands in the grilling industry and are doing so with innovation and attention to detail and quality. For the past 25 years, I have been, and continue to be, dedicated to all facets of barbecue, and I look forward to continuing my journey with Pit Boss Nation."

