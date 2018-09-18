PIT Group, TMC Announce Strategic Partnership

Leading Truck Maintenance Organizations to Exchange Expertise

ORLANDO, FL, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Today, American Trucking Association's Technology & Maintenance Council and PIT Group of FPInnovations announced it has reached a deal for a new, collaborative partnership.

Under the terms of the agreement, TMC will partner with PIT Group in field testing and truck engineering projects, while PIT will offer TMC members access to their engineering services at a discounted rate.

"TMC's mission is to be a leader in truck maintenance and technical innovation," said TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell. "This new partnership will provide our members significant new opportunities to access PIT Group's engineering expertise, while creating new chances for our industry to test technical theories in the field.

"TMC and PIT are both committed to advancing innovation in trucking, and we could not ask for a better partner to work with," he said. "I hope this is the first of many collaborations between our two organizations."

Canadian PIT Group specializes in developing and accelerating the implementation of safe, sustainable and efficient technologies that support excellence in North America's transportation industry, making the partnership with TMC a win-win for members of both organizations.

"The implementation of this partnership is an excellent opportunity for the PIT Group to provide continuing and expanding support to both the PIT and TMC Memberships", said Dwayne O. Haug, Business Development Consultant.

"Providing strategic engineering services for the both of these groups, they will enjoy the benefits of professional testing utilizing the latest of applied technical techniques in addition to having a dedicated technical center at their disposal," he said. "This will further facilitate the acceleration of new technology and its implementation into the member fleets and our transportation industry."

As part of this new collaboration, PIT Group and TMC each commit to a number of obligations, including engineering advice, discounts on Fleet Review Services, technical data, and a shared presence at annual meetings as well as on both organizations' websites.

About PIT Group

PIT Group, a division of FPInnovations, is a neutral, third-party organization that focuses on testing technologies and evaluating operational effectiveness for member fleets. PIT Group's four main areas of focus: testing fuel efficiency of technologies using its Energotest, verifying that ELD solutions meet the U.S. and/or Canadian requirements, assessing fleet operations for areas of improvements and research, testing and developing smart mobility solutions. PIT Group's Energotest is recognized in the trucking industry as the gold standard for fuel economy tests and is ISO 17025 certified. Fleets across North America rely on PIT Group's insight and advice because of its operations and maintenance expertise. For more details, visit www.thepitgroup.com.

About TMC

TMC is America's premier technical society for truck equipment technology and maintenance professionals. TMC features a diverse membership of equipment managers, service-dealers, owner-operators, industry suppliers and manufacturers, educators, academia and others that support the trucking industry. TMC member fleets represent the broad range of industry vocations, including truckload, less-than-truckload, municipal, private, on/off-highway, construction and other operations. Find out more about TMC online at http://tmc.trucking.org.

About American Trucking Association

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward.

SOURCE FPInnovations

