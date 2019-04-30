PIT US Powers Internet Exchange Point Services with 6WIND Virtual Routers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PARIS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 6WIND, a high-performance networking software company, today announced that PIT US, and PIT Chile, which are Internet Exchange Points (IXPs), selected 6WIND's virtual routers (vRouters) to connect their network of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) between data centers in Santiago, Chile and Miami, Florida.

6WIND Border vRouter: Software Replaces Hardware

PIT US selected 6WIND's Turbo Router software appliances for performance, scalability and functionality that is independent from expensive custom hardware platforms. Key to the selection criteria were:

Border Router Features: BGP, firewalling, SNMP and sFlow to manage traffic with visibility across data center and point of presence (PoP) networks.

BGP, firewalling, SNMP and sFlow to manage traffic with visibility across data center and point of presence (PoP) networks. BGP Performance: BGP route table population supports two million routes with the fast route lookup and convergence speed required to build large peering networks.

BGP route table population supports two million routes with the fast route lookup and convergence speed required to build large peering networks. Software Scalability: Ability to increase capacity for existing vRouters as an alternative to deploying new routers when business growth requires additional performance.

PIT US deployed 6WIND's vRouters in virtual machine (VM) configurations running on VMware ESXi hypervisors inside commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) Dell PowerEdge and HPE ProLiant servers with Intel® Xeon® processors and 10G network interface cards (NICs). PIT Chile uses the 6WIND vRouters in a highly redundant configuration to serve 10 million users across 80+ ISPs.

"Virtual routing is absolutely the future and critical to the success of PIT US," said Ivan Žilić Schmidt, Director of Technology for PIT US and PIT Chile. "With 6WIND vRouters, we get cost-effective scalable performance without the high overhead of hardware."

"We are proud to provide PIT US with our vRouters that replace hardware border routers with software," said Eric Carmès, Founder and CEO of 6WIND. "With our vRouters, PIT US will provide the remote peering services that add additional value for PIT Chile's IXP community through the promise of software-based networking."

6WIND's vRouters are available in bare metal and virtual machine (VM) configurations and run on COTS servers. They include Turbo Router and Turbo IPsec software packages with license options from 1G to 100G throughput and 1,000 to 100,000 IPsec VPN tunnels. Built with DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) for networking performance, 6WIND's vRouters scale up to 12 million packets per second per core of IP Forwarding and 18 Gigabits per second per core of IPsec. Management options include a CLI and NETCONF/YANG-based APIs for integration with third-party network management solutions.

About 6WIND

6WIND's networking software solves performance and time-to-market challenges for Service Providers, Enterprises and OEMs. The company's flagship vRouter technology is available in software appliance, source code and hypervisor networking form factors optimized for cost-effective hardware, such as Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) servers. 6WIND is based near Paris, France with regional offices in China and the United States. For more information visit: http://www.6wind.com.

