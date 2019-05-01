PitBullTax Software Once Again Dominates Tax Resolution with Release of Version 5.0

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PitBullTax Software is excited to announce the release of its most robust and streamlined cloud based software platform to date. PitBullTax, the country's leading IRS Tax Resolution Software for CPAs, EAs and Tax Attorneys will be unveiling all the cutting edge major enhancements of Version 5.0 to licensees from all over the United States at its PitBullTax Institute User Conference today through May 3 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"We continually strive to deliver best in class technology and solutions to the IRS Tax Resolution profession, and with Version 5.0 we exceeded our own incredibly high Expectations," stated Jose Alfaro, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "We always put our licensees ahead of the curve by streamlining and automating the ever changing requirements from the IRS," he added.

PitBullTax Software has been dominating the tax resolution software space for ten years, with a complete team of software engineers, developers, tax resolution professionals, administrators, customer service representatives, cyber security experts and program analysts, who are always aware of the ever increasing technology and tax law demands.

"We live and breathe IRS Tax Resolution, it runs through our veins. We pride ourselves on being extremely responsive to our users' feedback. They tell us what they need and we deliver it!" says Chief Operating Officer, Irina Bobrova, MST, EA. "Our company stands on three pillars: top-notch technology, data security and outstanding customer service."

Version 5.0 is all about increased efficiency for IRS Tax Resolution professionals and their office staff. It includes significant enhancements that will allow handling of many more cases in much less time, with much more macro controls. Key enhancements include a unique Client Summary, a one of a kind Transcript Dashboard, internal 2-Factor Authentication, more IRS Forms, more robust To Do's, Calendar and Time Tracking, enhanced User Permissions and advanced Smartphone App integration.

Jaime Buchwald, CPA, CFF, Co-Founder and CEO explained, "We are fortunate that we can always provide our licensees with increasing value through these major product enhancements. Jose and I started and self funded this company and we do not have venture capitalists, banks, or investors to answer to. Our loyalty is to our licensees, that's who we answer to. We never forget this when we come to work everyday."

PitBullTax Institute, an IRS and NASBA approved continuing education provider, invites all interested tax pros to its third PitBullTax User Conference, which will take place today through May 3 at the beautiful Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort. Software demonstrations of Version 5.0, printed course materials and multiple case studies will be part of this three day conference.

In addition, renowned guest speaker and tax attorney Robert McKenzie will present classes on Advanced Offers in Compromise and Installment Agreements. A bonus marketing session will also be presented by Michael Rozbruch, CPA.

