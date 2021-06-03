Pitch Coke Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with Asbury Carbons Inc. and Hierros y Carbones SA | Technavio

The pitch coke market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Pitch Coke Market Participants:

Asbury Carbons Inc.

Asbury Carbons Inc. offers pitch coke for various applications that require calcined petroleum coke.

Hierros y Carbones SA

Hierros y Carbones SA offers pitch coke as part of its additive coke.

Jining Carbon Group Co. Ltd.

Jining Carbon Group Co. Ltd. offers pitch coke that is used for lithium battery material, high-end artificial graphite products and other products.

Pitch Coke Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Pitch coke market is segmented as below:

Application

Aluminum Smelters



Graphite Electrodes



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

The pitch coke market is driven by the rising demand for semiconductors and carbon brushes. In addition, the technological advancements are expected to trigger the pitch coke market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.

