PitchBook Increases Coverage of European Companies and Valuations by More Than 145%

SEATTLE, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook , the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced it has significantly expanded its coverage of European companies, valuations, and dealmaking activity within the PitchBook Platform. Building on its already expansive coverage across European private and public financial markets, PitchBook added over one million new datapoints to provide greater transparency into the region's privately backed companies, deals, investors and funds. The combination of PitchBook's expansive global data coverage and institutional grade research makes PitchBook a central resource for critical client workflows like discovery, fundraising, due diligence, benchmarking and deal execution. The expanded coverage comes at an opportune time for institutional investors as rising valuations and record-breaking investment activity have rapidly increased demand for comprehensive and transparent financial data within the European market. According to PitchBook's latest European VC Valuations Report, multibillion-euro valuations have become increasingly common as capital inundates the region's venture capital market, undeterred by economic pressures from events like COVID-19 and Brexit.

"We're always looking for ways to improve the PitchBook Platform and empower our customers with the tools, expert support and information they need to win," said Matteo Madrigali, European Dataset Team Lead at PitchBook. "We understand how vital it is to have access to quality and easy-to-integrate data when making decisions and identifying opportunities, especially during periods of volatility. The added depth and breadth of PitchBook's regional data, made possible by our dedicated EMEA research team, unlocks unrivaled insight into the growing and evolving public and private capital markets in Europe."

PitchBook will continue investing heavily in global data expansion initiatives to provide clients with a competitive edge in the markets where they operate. EMEA remains a major area of focus in 2021, with plans to hire additional researchers in PitchBook's London office and expand comprehensive coverage of more nascent markets across Europe. These ongoing initiatives will further bolster 2020 European data expansion milestones, including:

Increased private company valuations by 146%

Increased total number of tracked companies by 65%

Added over 60,000 new financing rounds

Increased company profiles with financials by over 150%

Increased fund coverage by 17%

Tracked nearly 6,000 new Europe -based investors

PitchBook's European data enhancements come at a time of rapid growth within the private market. European VC valuations grew across all financing stages despite macroeconomic disruptions like rising unemployment and stagnant economic growth stemming from COVID-19, PitchBook Institutional Research Group analysts found in the 2020 European VC Valuations report, also released today. Startups across financing stages demonstrated both pandemic-proof and pandemic-induced growth in sectors reliant on technology, while new angel and seed startups tackling rapidly evolving challenges secured capital from investors seeking the next big opportunity. The expanding variety of startups in the ecosystem has resulted in a wider pool of nontraditional investors entering the market at different stages aligned to their overarching operational sectors or investment areas, furthering the need for comprehensive data across verticals, strategies and regions.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves more than 50,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

