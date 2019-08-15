PitchBook Launches Emerging Technology Research Roadshow and Webinar Series

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today launched a Research Roadshow and Webinar Series comprised of in-person events in San Francisco, Palo Alto and New York, plus additional industry-focused webinars covering the mobility, infrastructure technology and fintech sectors. The series is powered by PitchBook's Emerging Technology Research, which employs a consistent, investor-focused framework to evaluate sectors, providing sector and sub-segment market size estimates, detailed industry outlooks, opportunity and risk assessments, and value chain analysis. The events and webinars will explore the state of each industry, its future outlook, funding activity and more.

PitchBook's Research Roadshow and Webinar schedule is as follows:

PitchBook Webinar: Mobility's Momentum

When : Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:00am PDT

: at What : 30-minute webinar discussing the state of mobility and its future informed by PitchBook analysts' research into the industry.

PitchBook Roadshow: Mobility's Momentum

When : Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 5:30pm PDT

: at Where : EPIC Steak, Bay Room – 369 The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94105

: EPIC Steak, Bay Room – 369 The Embarcadero, 94105 What: PitchBook Director of Research and Analysis, Nizar Tarhuni and Plug and Play COO, Candace Widdoes , will be discussing the mobility sector including industry drivers, VC investment in mobility-focused startups and more. To RSVP for the event, click here.

PitchBook Webinar: The Impact of Infrastructure Technology

When : Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00am PDT

: at What : 30-minute webinar discussing technologies impacting cloud infrastructure DevOps, including containerization and serverless computing informed by PitchBook analysts' research into the industry.

PitchBook Roadshow: The Impact of Infrastructure Technology

When : Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:30am PDT

: at Where : MacArthur Park – 27 University Ave., Palo Alto, CA 94301

: MacArthur Park – 27 University Ave., 94301 What: PitchBook Lead Emerging Technology Analyst, Paul Condra and a special guest will be discussing infrastructure technology, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning. To RSVP for the event, click here.

PitchBook Webinar: The Future of Fintech

When : Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:00am PDT

: at What : 30-minute webinar discussing the state of fintech and its future informed by PitchBook analysts' research on the industry.

PitchBook Roadshow: The Future of Fintech

When : Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 8:00am EDT

: at Where : PitchBook – 315 Park Ave. S, 14 th Floor, New York, NY 10010

: PitchBook – 315 Park Ave. S, 14 Floor, 10010 What: PitchBook Lead Emerging Technology Analyst, Paul Condra and a special guest will be discussing the fintech industry and technologies that are delivering change and have potential for industry-wide adoption. To RSVP for the event, click here.

For more information about PitchBook's research roadshow and webinar series, click here.

