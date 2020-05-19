PitchBook Launches Market Size Estimates Feature to Track 30,000 Distinct Sectors

SEATTLE, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today unveiled a new feature, PitchBook Market Size Estimates, which aggregates third party research as well as PitchBook data to provide analysis on the growth opportunity of more than 30,000 markets. Now available in the PitchBook Platform, the tool includes 132,000+ estimates with links back to trusted sources on key markets, including autonomous vehicles, telemedicine, digital payments and many more. The analysis is easily customizable by sector, geography, year, source and publish date. As corporations, institutional investors and capital allocators grapple with global economic uncertainty and industry disruption, tools that enable smarter due diligence and market forecasting are imperative. The release of PitchBook Market Size Estimates underscores PitchBook's commitment to serving its customers by providing holistic research and analysis on the evolving capital markets.

"Investing during an economic downturn and ongoing market turbulence requires more rigorous due diligence and sector expertise as private investors, corporations and LPs worry about liquidity," said Tristan Reni, product manager at PitchBook. "This makes tools like PitchBook's Market Size Estimates invaluable as professionals work to ensure strategies still hold up, better understand positioning in the market, forecast strategic opportunities and monitor their competition in uncertain times. PitchBook is adding hundreds of new estimates and sectors to its Market Size Estimates tool every week to ensure users stay up to date on evolving market projections."

Currently, the process of evaluating market opportunity involves manual internet searches and paid access to costly research institutions. Even then, the analysis may not be tailored to users' needs. With PitchBook's Market Size Estimates, clients can leverage customizable filters to easily visualize estimates by segment, geography, year, source and publish date. Each market also includes historical analysis of estimated percentage changes over time as well as long-term market projections, enabling users to easily analyze and predict trends. Additionally, PitchBook provides the underlying sources of the estimates to offer added transparency and customization.

"PitchBook is extremely helpful in accelerating our work across a number of capacities including; due-diligence, market landscaping, and competitive intelligence," a consultant at an enterprise construction company told TechValidate (TVID: 106-CAE-D16).

Market Size Estimates is the latest release in PitchBook's Market Analysis tool suite, rounding out the Emerging Spaces and Market Maps features and enabling clients to discover new markets, evaluate opportunities and make more informed strategic decisions.

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves over 40,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

