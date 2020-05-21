PitchBook Platform Named Best Financial & Market Data Solution by SIIA for Ninth Year

SEATTLE, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced its Platform has been named Best Financial & Market Data Solution of 2020 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards for the ninth year. The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world. Winners are selected following a rigorous judging process, involving an extensive application and multiple rounds of judge evaluations and member voting. The PitchBook Platform was selected for its continued innovation in surfacing hard-to-find financial data and insights on evolving capital markets.

"Congratulations to this amazing group of 2020 Business Technology CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "These trying times have underscored the importance of innovative technologies like never before. The products and services we honor today connect us to colleagues and customers, ensure business practices move forward, provide new insights from data, and create new jobs and market opportunities. They represent the best of high-impact, outcome-focused innovation."

PitchBook is a leading financial data and technology company, providing a comprehensive view of the flow of capital across venture capital, private equity, M&A and public companies. More than 40,000 institutional investment professionals rely on PitchBook to source business development opportunities, understand evolving markets and create competitive differentiators. PitchBook continues to invest in enhancing its core functionality as evidenced by 307 product updates and features released in 2019, including emerging technology research on disruptive sectors, interactive market maps and emerging spaces tools, personalized user dashboards, excel plugin offerings and ongoing integration of public equity data and research from parent company, Morningstar. PitchBook is a rapidly growing company with over 1,200 employees across its Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London offices.

"Now more than ever it is important to have a clear picture of the drivers of growth and disruption in the financial markets. PitchBook is dedicated to ensuring customers have the data and tools they need to track emerging markets, conduct due diligence, source opportunities and invest with confidence," said Skylar Marcum, Vice President of Products at PitchBook. "To accomplish this, it's imperative we continue investing in cutting-edge technology to improve discoverability and enhance user experience. Winning the Best Financial & Market Data Solution award for ninth year validates the incredible work and dedication of our product team."

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement on May 19 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. 43 awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves over 40,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

