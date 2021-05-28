PitchBook Streamlines Client Workflows with Addition of Earnings Call Transcripts on Public Company Profiles

SEATTLE, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook , the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced it will add searchable earnings call transcripts to public company profiles to support client research workflows. Private equity, venture capital, investment bank and corporate development users look to earnings call transcripts when conducting company due diligence and market monitoring for the latest commentary from executives on topics like company guidance, M&A activity, industry headwinds and competitive landscapes. The addition of the textual versions of the quarterly calls between a public company's management, investors and analysts complement PitchBook's existing equity research reports and allow clients to gather even more insights on the industries and companies they track in one powerful central tool.

"The earnings call transcript feature will have an immediate impact for our clients by integrating a critical new qualitative data set into the platform," said Wil Sanctis, Product Manager at PitchBook. "Transcripts of these quarterly calls provide a wealth of timely industry and company insights but are often arduous to sift through given the lengthiness and total volume of documents. By designing the earnings call transcript tool with an intuitive keyword search functionality, we've allowed users to efficiently home in on the transcript insights they need to inform their investment strategies and win."

The earnings call transcript tool features discovery and filtering options, giving users the ability to search for multiple keywords and tickers, view preview snippets of keyword matches, and add transcripts from other relevant companies all in one place. Earnings call transcripts are accessible on the main PitchBook profile of thousands of public companies under the new 'Transcripts' tab located next to the 'Equity tab. Five years of historical transcripts are available for the S&P 1,500 companies and new transcriptions will be available within 24 hours of a call taking place.

The PitchBook Institutional Research Group also provides additional insights on select companies, including a recent analyst note on SoftBank's Vision Funds performance. Over the course of one year, SoftBank rebounded from its largest-ever annual loss to record-setting profits—both outcomes owed to its Vision Fund bets.

To learn more about PitchBook's earnings call transcripts tool, click here.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, Hong Kong and London and serves more than 50,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

SOURCE PitchBook

Related Links

https://pitchbook.com/

