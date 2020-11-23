PitchBook to Host First Virtual Conference Examining the State of Private Markets During the Global Pandemic

SEATTLE, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced the launch of its first virtual conference, PitchBook Capital Perspectives, which will take place on December 10th from 8:00am-2:00pm PST. The conference will feature 10 sessions examining the state of the private capital markets in the context of COVID-19, the 2020 US Presidential Election and move to a digital workflow. Presenters include analysts from the PitchBook Institutional Research Group along with industry-leading investors and professionals, including Bobby Franklin, President and CEO of NVCA; Rohit Iragavarapu, Vice President at Technology Crossover Ventures; Craig Schortzmann, Managing Partner at Stonyrock Partners and many more. Sessions will run concurrently with live audience Q&As.

Register for the conference here. Attendees will receive limited access to PitchBook, enabling them to explore detailed data on companies, investors, transactions and research before, during and after the conference. Curated Analyst Workspaces will also be accessible following each conference session.

"Our mission is to provide clients with the information they need to win. Throughout 2020, this mission has never been clearer as our industry has had to adapt to unprecedented circumstances," said John Gabbert, founder and CEO of PitchBook. "We've long considered launching our own conference to help private market dealmakers better understand unfolding trends and provide an outlook on future investment strategies. This conference will feature, and make available, unmatched data and insights that provide a single source of truth into what's happening and what investors should expect heading into 2021. This is a must-attend event for investors looking to win."

See below for a snapshot of the PitchBook Capital Perspectives agenda:

Panel: How will the recent election affect private markets?

Date/Time: December 10 at 8:05am PST



Presenters:



Nizar Tarhuni, Director of Research and Analysis, PitchBook (Moderator)





Chris Hayes , Senior Policy Counsel, ILPA

, Senior Policy Counsel, ILPA



Jeff Farrah, General Counsel, NVCA





Bobby Franklin , President & CEO, NVCA

, President & CEO, NVCA Panel: How has private equity fared in the era of COVID-19?

Date/Time: December 10 at 9:10am PST



Presenters:



Dylan Cox, Lead Private Equity Analyst, PitchBook (Moderator)





Bob Grady, partner, Gryphon Investors

Panel: GP stakes in the middle market

Date/Time: December 10 at 10:10am PST



Presenters:



Wylie Fernyhough, Senior Private Equity analyst, PitchBook (Moderator)





Ajay Chitkara, Head of Bonaccord Capital Partners





Craig Schortzmann, Managing Partner, Stonyrock Partners





Robert Hamilton-Kelly, Managing Director, Petershill

· Technology roundtable: where should investors be focusing?

Date/Time: December 10 at 10:10am PST



Presenters:



Paul Condra, Lead Analyst, Emerging Technology Research, PitchBook





Asad Hussain , Senior Mobility Analyst, PitchBook

, Senior Mobility Analyst, PitchBook



Robert Le , Senior Fintech Analyst, PitchBook

, Senior Fintech Analyst, PitchBook



Brendan Burke , Senior Cybersecurity Analyst, PitchBook

, Senior Cybersecurity Analyst, PitchBook · Panel: Healthcare in the private markets

Date/Time: December 10 at 11:10 am PST

at 11:10 am PST

Presenters:



Joshua Chao , Aenture Analyst, PitchBook

, Aenture Analyst, PitchBook



Kaia Colban, Emerging Technology Analyst, PitchBook

Fireside chat: COVID-19's impact on the startup ecosystem

Date/Time: November 18 th at 1:10pm PST

at 1:10pm PST

Presenters:



Paul Condra, Lead Analyst, Emerging Technology Research, PitchBook





Rohit Iragavarapu, Vice President, Technology Crossover Ventures

For more information on PitchBook's Capital Perspectives conference, click here.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves more than 45,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

SOURCE PitchBook