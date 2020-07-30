PitchBox Media™ Launches The First Monthly Subscription Box Built For Press To Discover Brands And Stories

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBox Media™ launches with a new way for brands and agencies to elevate their communication strategies. PitchBox Media is the first brand-to-press pitching experience designed to put trend-worthy brands in the hands of interested media in a subscription box format.

For journalists, the process is streamlined. Members of the press subscribe to PitchBox Media and select the themed boxes of editorial interest. The box comes during the selected months filled with products that represent that theme's biggest trends along with a research report and references to help make filing the story and meeting deadlines timely and efficient. Subscribers have access to an online member center, which contains detailed information on each product, downloads, images, company information, and a trend report specific to the given theme. Subscription to PitchBox Media is free for qualifying members of the press.

For publicists, agencies, and brands , PitchBox Media helps cut through the clutter. Because journalists subscribe and select the themes they want to receive, brands are guaranteed their product will be seen and considered for an upcoming editorial or content inclusion.

PitchBox Media themes vary monthly with the calendar available through May 2021.

August 2020 (deadline July 30, 2020) · Box 1: Work From Home · Box 2: Kids + Family/ Back-to-School September 2020 (deadline August 15, 2020) · Box 1: Self-Care Essentials · Box 2: Pets October 2020 (deadline September 11, 2020) · Box 1: Brands with Heart · Box 2: Holiday Gifting November 2020 (deadline October 16, 2020) · Box 1: Winter Beauty Haul · Box 2: Practical Gadgets December 2020 (deadline November 13, 2020) · Box 1: Health + Wellness · Box 2: Cocktails + Mixology January 2021 (deadline December 4, 2020) · Box 1: Date Night Box · Box 2: Diversity February 2021 (deadline January 11, 2021) · Box 1: Cooking + Entertaining · Box 2: Healthy Home March 2021 (deadline February 12, 2021) · Box 1: Earth Day · Box 2: Spring Beauty April 2021 (deadline March 15, 2021) · Box 1: CBD · Box 2: Mother's Day May 2021 (deadline April 26, 2021)

· Box 1: Fitness

· Box 2: Father's Day

Media who would like to subscribe to monthly shipments can learn more at www.pitchboxmedia.com, or email [email protected]. Brands interested in applying for inclusion in an upcoming theme box may email [email protected].

