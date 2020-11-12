Pittsburgh Digital Marketing Agency Creates One of Golf's Fastest Growing Brands

"My goal was to test our agency's abilities by launching a brand into a category that has been somewhat stale for awhile," said Brucker. "I wanted to create something in the golf space that players had never seen before and knew that if we could create a quality product that was unique and had a great story, we would not be out-marketed by competitors."

Aiden Ross has recently solidified relationships with Barstool Sports, Bluejack National (a Tiger Woods design), Gamble Sands, and many private and public courses throughout the country. The brand has struck a chord among celebrities, golfers, and athletes who, by showcasing the glove, help support its online traction.

The team behind Aiden Ross spent a year prior to launch pulling data, researching the category and developing a story that resonates with millennial golfers. Even the name has a story.

"I wanted every piece of Aiden Ross to have a 'why'," said Brucker. "The name 'Aiden' was one of the most popular boy names for millennial parents over a five year period. Ross is a name that is synonymous with golf. Many people are familiar with Donald Ross (iconic golf course architect), so I decided to create a name that was short, relatable and cool."

Aiden Ross expects significant growth over the next year. Plans include a launch of an apparel and accessory line in the Spring, multiple crossover collaborations, and hopes to have a presence in over 100 clubs nationwide by the end of 2021.

ABOUT SPARQ DESIGNS

Sparq is a full-service marketing agency based in Pittsburgh. Sparq caters to clients of all industries, specifically in the medical, sports & entertainment and consumer world. 2020 is Sparq's seventh year in business. Sparq Designs' services include but are not limited to: Web Design, Web Development, Search Engine Optimization, Graphic Design, Social Media Management, Email Marketing and Video Production.

