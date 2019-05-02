Pittsburgh Innovation District Welcomes Nobel Prize Winner Dr. Frances Arnold as Keynote Speaker to Kick of Pittsburgh's Annual Life Sciences Week

Life Sciences Week (LSW219) is a five-day exploration of cutting-edge technologies, sciences and partnerships that define the future of life science innovation. During this time, Pittsburgh Innovation District will be welcoming guests from around the globe while highlighting innovators in its home region. The program, now spearheaded for the first time by Pittsburgh Innovation District, is designed to bring professionals, innovators, and opportunities together. The weeklong programming of public and private events, which ranges from free panels and tours to receptions and partnership events, not only showcases work being done in Pittsburgh, but also connects the dots between innovation, function, use, and funding.

This year's theme, Investing in a Smarter Life, draws on Pittsburgh's unique position at the intersection of intelligent systems and life sciences. Most activities are centered in the Oakland neighborhood. Oakland is the knowledge hub of the Pittsburgh Innovation District, providing maximum opportunity to build connections between industry, investors, startups, and researchers to advance human health and quality of life.

The week of programming commences with Keynote Kickoff event at the Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland, featuring Dr. Frances Arnold. Dr. Arnold is the Linus Pauling Professor of Chemical Engineering, Bioengineering and Biochemistry and Director of the Rosen Bioengineering Center at the California Institute of Technology, where she has been on the faculty since 1986. Recognized most recently with the 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, Arnold pioneered directed protein evolution and has used those methods for applications in alternative energy, chemicals, and medicine. Directed evolution is now used worldwide to make enzymes for consumer products, textiles, gene sequencing, chemical synthesis, clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and manufacturing, and more. Dr. Arnold originally hails from the Edgewood neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

"Pittsburgh was a wonderful place to grow up—diverse and complex, one could go from one culture to a completely different one in just a few blocks. It was a whole world in one city. I learned how to navigate the world, and life's potholes, in Pittsburgh." states Dr. Arnold.

"We are elated and honored to welcome Dr. Frances Arnold back to Pittsburgh as part of Life Sciences Week this year," says Pittsburgh Innovation District Executive Director Sean Luther. "She is an inspiration to the scientific communities in Pittsburgh and around the world, and we are so fortunate to frame this event with her pioneering work."

The Keynote Kickoff, featuring Dr. Frances Arnold, is an all-ages, ticketed event and is open to the public. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased in advance online at eventbrite.com . A limited amount will be available for sale at the door. The Keynote is presented in partnership with the Inspire Speakers Series, the city's leading sustainability lecture circuit produced by Green Building Alliance.

Launched in 2017 by the University of Pittsburgh's Office of Economic Partnerships, Life Science Week is made possible by an interdisciplinary partnership of Pittsburgh's life science leadership. Core partners include: University of Pittsburgh, Bio Breakfast, Carnegie Mellon University, Chatham University, Duquesne University, Green Building Alliance Innovation Works, Life X, Life Sciences Pennsylvania, Magee-Womens Research Institute, Pittsburgh Life Sciences Greenhouse, UPMC Enterprises, and Women In Bio﻿.

For a complete list of programming throughout the week, visit lifesciencespittsburgh.com/program2019 .

About Pittsburgh Innovation District

The Pittsburgh Innovation District is a dynamic, dense, connective pulse of innovation rooted in the world- class research of Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Pittsburgh, and UPMC, situated in the heart of Pittsburgh's compact landscape, and following its tradition of inventive grit. The Innovation District unites vital research, talent, technology, and an entrepreneurial spirit with the support, culture, amenities, and capital that allow innovators to thrive.

About InnovatePGH

InnovatePGH is a next-generation public-private partnership built to accelerate Pittsburgh's status as a global innovation city. A coalition of civic leaders representing the Allegheny County, City of Pittsburgh, the University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University, UPMC, the Allegheny Conference on Community Development and regional philanthropies power the partnership.

About Inspire Speakers Series

Founded in 2012 by Green Building Alliance, the Inspire Speakers Series proposes a new vision for Pittsburgh, one based on inclusive dialogue and shared prosperity. In its 8th season, the series has welcomed over 100 national thought leaders to discuss topics including public art, placemaking, and equitable development. Series highlights include Paul Hawken, Joel Glansberg, Toni Griffin, and Candy Chang.

SOURCE Pittsburgh Innovation District