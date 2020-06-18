Pittsburgh Law Firm Goodrich and Geist Named to Pennsylvania's Super Lawyers List for 2020

PITTSBURGH, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The partners at Goodrich and Geist are pleased to announce that both William F. Goodrich, Esq., and Joshua P. Geist, Esq., have been named to the Super Lawyers list for 2020, both within the top 50 in Pennsylvania. No more than five percent of the lawyers in Pennsylvania are selected by Super Lawyers.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

"We are both so proud to be named in the top 50 Super Lawyers in Pennsylvania," said Joshua P. Geist. "It is a great honor to be chosen by our peers, and it is recognition for the great client relationships you have, each of which we treat like family."

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in their practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, go to SuperLawyers.com.

About Goodrich and Geist

At Goodrich & Geist, P.C., we are a different kind of law firm. Our Pittsburgh attorneys, Bill Goodrich and Josh Geist, come from ordinary backgrounds and were raised by honest, hard working families. They understand the everyday struggles that working class families deal with and just how much added stress unnecessary injury can cause. With over 50 years of combined experience, Goodrich and Geist has a solid track record of successful results. They have helped many families in Pittsburgh recover compensation for a wide range of personal injuries. From injuries stemming from auto accidents, hazardous products or equipment, to injuries caused by the negligence of a physician, they have handled them all and have the experience to help you recover.

