Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Names WesBanco Bank A Winner Of The Pittsburgh Metro Area 2018 Top Workplaces Award

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq : WSBC ), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced that the western Pennsylvania market of its affiliate, WesBanco Bank, has been awarded a 2018 Top Workplaces honor by The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"WesBanco is extremely pleased to have been voted as a Top Workplace by our employees," said Mike Mooney, WesBanco Market President for Western Pennsylvania. "For almost 150 years, WesBanco has continuously strived to create a better bank by providing superior customer satisfaction, as demonstrated by our Better Banking Pledge, and maintaining its strong community banking roots. Our success is not possible without the integrity, dedication, and tireless efforts of our employees. To all of our employees, WesBanco would like to thank you for this great honor, and congratulate you for your hard work and a job well done."

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement. Becoming a Top Workplace isn't something organizations can buy, it is an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It's a big deal."

About WesBanco, Inc.



Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a multi-state, bank holding company with total assets of approximately $10.9 billion (as of June 30, 2018). WesBanco is a diversified and well-balanced financial services institution, with a community bank at its core, built upon a strong legacy of credit and risk management. WesBanco has meaningful market share across its key geographies maintained by its commitment to dedicated customer service and solid fee-based businesses. It also provides wealth management services through a century-old trust and wealth management business, with approximately $4.0 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2018), and serves as registered investment advisor to a proprietary mutual fund family, the WesMark Funds. WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 211 financial centers (including the locations of Farmers Capital Bank Corporation) in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. In addition, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

About Energage, LLC



Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

