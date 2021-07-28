Pittsburgh's American Farms Produce Launches Direct to Door Delivery Test

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 65 years, Pittsburgh's Consumer Fresh Produce has provided fresh fruits and vegetables to area wholesalers, retailers, foodservice, independent grocers and more. And now, its sister company American Farms Produce has taken an extra step in providing that same quality product and exceptional service to the local consumer by delivering a fresh array of produce and specialty items directly to their doors.

Located in the heart of Pittsburgh's " Historic Strip District" American Farms Produce is currently conducting a delivery test to people living in select zip codes in neighborhoods such as downtown Pittsburgh, Bloomfield, Lawrenceville, Mt. Washington, North Side, Oakland, South Side, and the Strip District. For people outside the test area, orders can be placed online via americanfarmsproduce.com and picked up at the company's Strip District warehouse located at 1- 21st Street.

"The COVID-19 pandemic inspired us to mobilize a delivery concept involving a vast array of products that would inspire healthy eating and support the home chef. Research tells us that more people are choosing to prepare healthy meals at home even post pandemic. Since most consumers value at home delivery and desire maximum freshness and traceabilty of their food, we decided to answer this call and bring to the table our generations of trade expertise and variety of family farms to local Pittsburghers," said Linda Yinger, President of American Farms Produce. Our 100,000 square foot fully climate-controlled facility enables us to provide numerous varieties of fruits, vegetables and specialty items. Because our facility operates 24/7, product arrives and turns daily resulting in an increased shelf life for our customer."

American Farms Produce's initial product line test includes a rotating variety of over 25 seasonal items available as a one time or subscription purchase. Some of the more specialized boxes offered include: Gift Boxes, Apple Lovers Box, Greens and Things Salad Box, Juice and Smoothie Boxes, Taco Recipe Box (mostly vegan of course), Odd Adventure Exotic Fruits and Veggies, Stir Fry Recipe Boxes and one of its newly popular Bow Wow Treats for four legged friends. The goal of these offerings is to provide Pittsburghers with the very best, freshest and longer lasting fruits, vegetables and specialty products year-round from a wide variety of independent family owned and operated American Farms. The company hopes to expand the test delivery area by the fall and continually add new and exciting combinations.

ABOUT AMERICAN FARMS PRODUCE

Founded in 1985 and located in the heart of Pittsburgh's "Strip Historic District," American Farms Produce's 100,000 square foot 100% climate-controlled warehouse distribution center allows it to provide its customers with the very best and freshest fruits, vegetables and specialty products year-round from a wide variety of independent family owned and operated American farms. For more information visit: http://www.americanfarmsproduce.com/.

