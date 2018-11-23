Pittsburgh’s Spectacular Holiday Magic: Let It Glow! Is Now Open at Phipps Conservatory, Bigger and Brighter Than Ever

Phipps' 2018 Winter Flower Show and Light Garden is a magical experience that is bigger and brighter than ever, including stunning new floral displays, expanded LED lighting and much more. This beloved tradition brings families and friends together to make memories that will last a lifetime.

Highlights include the newly renovated Palm Court, complete with historic ogee crest and color-changing architectural lighting, a majestic 22-foot Fraser fir glowing over a reflecting pond, 6-foot winter ice towers in the Winter Light Garden, interactive Garden Railroad exhibit and signature floral delights including amaryllis, orchids and more than 2,000 poinsettias.

Holiday Magic: Let It Glow! is open Fri., Nov. 23 through Sun., Jan. 6, with timed tickets required in advance at phipps.conservatory.org. Admission is $17.95 for adults, $16.95 for seniors and students, and $11.95 for children (ages 2 – 18). Daily hours for Winter Flower Show are 9:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. and 5 – 11 p.m. for Winter Light Garden. Phipps closes at 5 p.m. on Mon., Dec. 24 and reopens at 9:30 a.m. on Wed., Dec. 26. Once guests enter, they may stay as long as Phipps is open to experience Holiday Magic: Let It Glow!

Phipps is one of America's largest and oldest conservatories, commemorating 125 years. A top destination recognized as one of the best, most beautiful conservatories in the world, Phipps encompasses 15 acres including the historic 14-room glasshouse, 23 distinct gardens and industry- leading sustainable buildings. Phipps is located at One Schenley Park, just a few miles from downtown Pittsburgh. Learn more at phipps.conservatory.org.

