Pivot Energy and Standard Solar Develop Three New Community Solar Projects in Colorado

DENVER, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Energy, Colorado's largest community solar developer , and Standard Solar, Inc. , a nationally recognized leader in the development, funding, ownership, and operation of commercial and community solar assets, have announced the development of three new community solar projects in Colorado. Two projects are located in Garfield County and the third in Jefferson County. The projects in total represent four megawatts of new clean and abundant solar energy and will produce enough electricity to power more than 700 homes.

One megawatt of the portfolio is solely dedicated to serving low-income subscribers, while the remaining three megawatts have been subscribed to by local municipalities and organizations. Pivot Energy developed and constructed the solar gardens and will provide customer management services, while Standard Solar will finance, own, and maintain the systems.

"Our continued partnership with Standard Solar has been a tremendous success as we work to meet the growing demand by Coloradans for more clean energy," said Jon Fitzpatrick, vice president of project development for Pivot Energy. "This is an exciting portfolio for us to develop that will support local jobs and create economic benefits for Garfield and Jefferson counties while advancing the state's clean energy progress."

"Developing these projects alongside Pivot Energy was a true collaboration leveraging our joint resources and our shared values in renewable energy and accessibility," said Shaun Laughlin, Head of US Strategic Development for Standard Solar. "We're proud to do our part to accelerate the energy transition through acquiring high-quality, renewable energy assets projects like these throughout the U.S."

Community solar is growing at a rapid pace across Colorado as a means for local communities to help achieve clean energy targets while providing the opportunity for significant cost savings to anyone who pays an electricity bill. Clean Energy Economy for the Region (CLEER), a leading clean energy advocacy group for Colorado's western slope region, supports the increased development of community solar through the Garfield Clean Energy Collaborative and other initiatives.

"We're excited to see the launch of these new projects," said Katharine Rushton, CLEER's renewable energy program director. "Solar energy is an important part of Garfield County's economic development strategy, and these projects will enable the local governments who have subscribed to cover their electricity needs with locally produced energy. Access to low-cost solar energy is particularly helpful for those at the lower end of the income spectrum, so we welcome the designation of 1 MW of community solar for low-income subscribers."

Both solar gardens located in Garfield County will come online in June 2021, while the project located in Jefferson County will be energized later this summer. Pivot plans to develop additional gardens on the western slope in 2021. To find out more about them and how to subscribe to a community solar garden, please visit: https://platform.pivotenergy.net/residential

About Pivot Energy

Pivot Energy is a national solar provider that develops, finances, builds, and manages solar and storage energy projects. Pivot offers a distributed energy platform that includes a range of services and software aimed at serving the full solar ecosystem. Pivot operates on a triple bottom line basis, measuring success by the positive impact on people, the planet, and profit. Learn more at pivotenergy.net

About Standard Solar

Standard Solar is powering the nation's energy transformation – channeling its project development capabilities, financial strength and technical expertise to deliver the benefits of solar, as well as solar + storage, to businesses, institutions, farms, governments, communities and utilities. Building on 16 years of sustainable growth and in-house and tax equity investment capital, Standard Solar is a national leader in the development, funding and long-term ownership and operation of commercial and community solar assets. Recognized as an established financial partner with immediate, deep resources, the company owns and operates more than 160 megawatts of solar across the United States. Standard Solar is based in Rockville, Md. Learn more at standardsolar.com , LinkedIn and Twitter: @StandardSolar .

Contacts:

Pivot Energy

Nate Watters

First Cast Communications

[email protected]

720-628-3132

Standard Solar

Leah Wilkinson

Wilkinson + Associates

703-907-0010

[email protected]

