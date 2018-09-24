Pivot Investment Partners Ties-Up with Alexandria Capital Again to Provide Access to FinTech Investment Opportunities to its HNW Clients

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Investment Partners had entered into a strategic tie-up with Alexandria Capital in 2018 to provide its clients with access to early growth equity investments in transformative FinTech companies. Pivot was started in 2014 by CEO-level operating executives who had grown tech-enabled financial services businesses for global financial institutions, with a view to identifying promising growth investment opportunities in FinTech. Pivot's offering will allow Alexandria Capital to provide a broader array of select investment opportunities to its clients with higher return potential and benefits of portfolio diversification.

Pivot and Alexandria Capital partnered again in January 2019 on the $15M Series B funding round of dv01, a New York City-based end-to-end data management, reporting and analytics platform offering loan level transparency and insight into lending markets. Pivot led the financing round alongside a new strategic investor, Regions Financial Corp., as well as existing investors, including Quantum Strategic Partners Ltd., Jefferies Financial Group Inc., Illuminate Financial Management and OCA Ventures. Proceeds will be used to expand dv01's data library and invest in product innovation, including adding new SaaS offerings, securitization data and integrating third-party data, as dv01 continues to grow its customer base across lending markets, including in mortgages.

Steven Park, Principal of Alexandria Capital commented: "We are pleased to work with Pivot Investment Partners again to make these select, growth stage FinTech investment opportunities available to our high net worth and family office clients and provide our clients with exposure to this attractive sector. Alexandria Capital's "value add" in the wealth management space is the ability to leverage its long-standing institutional relationships to source these types of select opportunities that are not traditionally available to individual high net worth investors."

Jon Ferguson, CIO of Alexandria Capital also added: "We see alternative investments as an important component of our overall client portfolios and look forward to introducing additional opportunities to our clients and investors through our careful research and selection process."

Akbar Poonawala, Partner and Co-Founder of Pivot Investment Partners noted: "Pivot is pleased to continue its partnership with Alexandria Capital in providing differentiated, high-quality investment opportunities to ACAP's sophisticated client base. We look forward to continuing to build on this relationship."

About Pivot Investment Partners

Pivot Investment Partners LLC is a team of CEO-level operating executives who have grown and transformed financial services businesses around the world. The firm works closely with a select set of high-potential FinTech, and InsurTech companies, investing operating expertise and capital in their success and accelerated growth.

For more details, please visit www.pivotinvestment.com.

About Alexandria Capital

Alexandria Capital (ACAP) is a professional investment and wealth advisory firm providing customized investment solutions and personalized "high touch" planning guidance to its Institutional and High Net Worth and Family Office clients. Since 1987, ACAP has grown in size and scope to provide its clients a comprehensive array of exceptional wealth management services backed by a team of experienced portfolio analysts, managers, tax and wealth planning specialists.

For more details, please visit www.alexandriacapital.com.

