Pivot Point Consulting Engages Amendola for Strategic PR and Marketing Services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and technology public relations and marketing firm, announced that Pivot Point Consulting has selected the firm to amplify client successes and industry best practices after a competitive review of agencies.

With 450+ consultants and serving more than 100 provider and payer organizations nationwide, Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Company based in Brentwood, Tenn. provides Best in KLAS healthcare IT services ranging from advisory, implementation, optimization, managed services and talent solutions.

"Pivot Point Consulting is thrilled to have Amendola in our corner," said Rachel Marano, Pivot Point Consulting's Managing Partner and Co-Founder. "Having been recognized as the 2020 Best in KLAS Overall IT Services Firm, as well as a Best Place to Work by Modern Healthcare, we're excited to join forces to share our story with a broader audience who may not be as familiar with the successful outcomes we've accomplished with our clients in mission-critical segments including Managed Services, Revenue Cycle, M&A, Telehealth and Data Analytics."

"We look forward to the opportunity to broadcast Pivot Point Consulting's experiences and KLAS-ranked quality in the market," said agency CEO, Jodi Amendola. "They are a fast-rising powerhouse in the health IT consulting industry -- executing innovative strategies for their clients and creating a truly differentiated experience for their consultants."

Amendola is implementing a comprehensive media and communications plan that will showcase the success of Pivot Point Consulting's collaborative work with their clients and bring greater awareness of their breadth of services and innovations as a healthcare IT consulting and advisory leader.

"Our goal is not only to tell our story, but more importantly to share and celebrate the excellent work our clients and consultants are doing," said Marano. "We are excited to drive the healthcare IT conversation forward at a time when learning and sharing lessons with the community has never been more important."

About Amendola Communications

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Pivot Point Consulting

Pivot Point Consulting, the 2020 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm, enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology and data through their Advisory, Implementation, Optimization, Managed Services and Talent Solutions. Pivot Point Consulting works with provider and payer organizations and has 450+ employees serving over 100 clients nationwide. Pivot Point Consulting has earned many industry and workplace quality awards including: Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm (2020), Top Three Best in KLAS for HIT Implementation and Support (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019), Highest Rated Vendor in KLAS Implementation Services in the Select Category (2017), #1 in KLAS for Epic Consulting in the Select Category (2016), and was named one of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work (2020). For more information, visit www.pivotpointconsulting.com and follow Pivot Point Consulting on LinkedIn.

