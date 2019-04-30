Pivotal Growth Teams Up With Vitality Bowls & Conrad's Grill

CHICAGO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) announced today it has added two high-potential brands to its portfolio of emerging franchisors – superfood café Vitality Bowls and Conrad's Grill, home of the original Tot Wrap. Through the partnership, PGP will provide these promising Franchise brands with the necessary operators, capital, real estate and franchising experience to reach their next level of marketplace growth.

PGP will work with respective ownership of each brand to facilitate nationwide growth by focusing on the 5 Pillars of Franchise Excellence: Unit Level Economics, Franchisee Relationships, Consumer Marketing & Advertising, Technology Platforms and Organizational Culture.

Launched last year by longtime franchise industry/brand development experts Bryon Stephens and Cameron Cummins, PGP provides a growth platform that serves as a "farm system" for emerging brands to thrive. Collectively, PGP has a combined 50+ years of franchising experience and a network of expert financial, operational, marketing and growth and development partners.

Stephens and Cummins are both longtime franchising industry veterans, known for leading powerful growth results at franchise brands including Marco's Pizza, A&W Restaurants and Yum! Brands. Under Stephens leadership as President of Marco's Pizza, the brand grew from 139 units to over 800 by the end of 2017, unit profitability increased significantly, and systemwide sales increased to nearly $600 million annually.

"There's so many high-growth potential emerging brands out there that just need guidance to light their fire into a flame," Stephens said. "Because private equity firms traditionally overlook brands with systemwide EBITDA of $5 million or below, a major gap exists for these burgeoning companies to find capital and resources to grow. PGP bridges that gap."

According to a 2017 FRANdata report, 75 percent of new franchisors do not have experience in franchising. Many turn to business consultants, franchise brokers or firms that are simply outsourced franchise sales teams. PGP differs by implementing hands-on, proven methods to achieve operational excellence and a healthy environment to maximize an emerging brand's value for shareholders.

"PGP has broken away from the traditional franchise development model by aligning all key growth constituents establishing a 'farm system' to help emerging brands thrive," Cummins said. "We've cracked the code by removing the four key barriers that hinder a young brand's growth – access to operators, real estate, capital, and franchising experience."

Vitality Bowls, a 2019 Zor Award Winner for "New Ethnic Eats" by Franchise Times, and Conrad's Grill, which was deemed "a student favorite" and "a staple of late-night eats" by Michigan State University's "The State News," are prime examples of high potential brands ideal for PGP's growing portfolio – disruptive concepts who create demand for their products by defying consumer expectations, creating a memorable brand and effortlessly delivering high-quality products.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Vitality Bowls and Conrad's Grill to prime them for national-level recognition," Stephens added. "It's all about finding that sweet spot, that perfect timing for both PGP and our partners. We're ready to assist both of these brands to achieve their Pivot point to full-scale growth."

With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of expert financial, growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value and grows small, regional companies into nationally-acclaimed brands. Co-founded in 2018 by longtime franchise industry professionals Bryon Stephens and Cameron Cummins, PGP helps emerging franchise brands at their pivotal growth moment through providing experienced leadership, access to fundamental resources and day-to-day guidance. For more information, please visit https://pivotalgrowthpartners.com/

Roy and Tara Gilad, a pair of successful business owners, founded Vitality Bowls in 2011 in San Ramon, California. The duo started the superfood café concept as a result of discovering their daughter's severe food allergies and wanting to find safe, healthy food alternatives. Since franchising began in 2014, the brand has seen significant growth with more than 100 cafes open or in development. In 2018, Vitality Bowls was named to Franchise Times' Top 200+ List recognizing the 500 largest franchises in the industry, as well as Inc. Magazine's 500|5000 list for the nation's fastest growing private companies. Also named to Restaurant Business' Future 50 List of the fastest growing innovative brands, Vitality Bowls aims to redefine the fast casual healthy food restaurant field at its locations across the country. For more information, please visit: https://vitalitybowls.com/

Founded in 2007, Conrad's Grill is the inspiration borne of the late-night cravings of founder Joseph Conrad. Billed as "Home of the Original Tot Wrap™," Conrad's Grill has grown from a one-store, Michigan State University hotspot, to a four-restaurant chain operating in two different states. Conrad's Grill features grilled tortillas loaded with your choice of protein, melted cheese, savory sauce and crispy tater tots. Working late? No problem. Conrad's Grill is open until 2 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday, and 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Rising late? No problem. The breakfast wraps, including the "Hangover Helper" and the Sriracha-spiked "Wake & Bac'n," have become weekend favorites. It's made quickly, but it's not fast food. For more information, visit https://www.conradsgrill.com

