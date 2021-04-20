Pivotree Announces Keynote Session on Frictionless Commerce at B2B Online Connect

In a joint virtual session with research firm Environics, Pivotree's VP of Product Management will share insights on the Six Dimensions of Frictionless Commerce.

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leading provider of Frictionless Commerce solutions, today announced details of its upcoming Keynote Session at the B2B Online Virtual Event, being held on April 27th at 3:40pm ET. In a joint session with research leader Environics, Pivotree's VP of Product Management Mike Leibovitz will delve into the "Six Dimensions of Frictionless Commerce" and share insights from a recent survey conducted with over 3,800 North American consumers.

"We know that a consumer's effortless, personalized buying experience is the result of a well-oiled Frictionless Commerce machine, starting from sourcing raw materials to manufacturing and getting the product into the buyer's hands," said Mike Leibovitz, VP of Product Management at Pivotree. "That's why, now more than ever, it's critical for B2B organizations to assess their entire value chain, streamline internal procedures, and create experiences that earn customer satisfaction and brand loyalty. We are proud to partner with Environics to share our insights with some of the leading manufacturers and distributors around the globe at B2B Online Connect, furthering our mission of advancing a world of Frictionless Commerce."

The virtual keynote session will include findings from a recent Pivotree and Environics research report, Delivering Frictionless Commerce: A guide to understanding customer expectations and growing brand loyalty, and discuss the "Six Dimensions of Frictionless Commerce" required to identify and eliminate friction points across an organization's end-to-end value chain.

The report shows that 49 percent of consumers who shopped online in the past six months are dissatisfied with their overall e-commerce experience. If brands want to turn the tides, research shows that they must adopt Frictionless Commerce Solutions to strengthen brand loyalty and affinity. Further highlights of the report include:

The six dimensions of frictionless commerce and how they look in action.

How businesses should prioritize the dimensions for greater success.

What friction looks like to consumers.

Metrics for determining future buying behavior.

Three key barriers to success that businesses face in 2021 (and what's required to overcome them).

Pivotree is providing free access to its B2B Online keynote session via a direct registration link.

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leading global commerce and MDM services provider. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit https://pivotree.com/.

About Environics Research

Environics Research provides organizations with actionable, evidence-based solutions to real business problems. We partner with clients to understand the business challenges they face, and leverage innovative and creative solutions to generate understanding and insights. Environics Research is a leader in understanding social values. Social values represent a person's mental posture or fundamental world view, and set the context for reactions to situations, events, opportunities or challenges. Our unique interdisciplinary approach combines market research, business intelligence, design-thinking and sector expertise to help clients go the last mile between insights and final direction on business problems. For more information, visit https://environics.ca.

