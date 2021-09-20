Pivotree Announces Speaking Session on Digital Commerce Success Drivers at B2B Online Connect

In a virtual session, Pivotree's General Manager of Commerce will share insights on the Digital Drivers of B2B Success in 2022

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leader in Frictionless Commerce solutions, today announced details of its upcoming speaking session at B2B Online Digital Transformation Connect, an invitation-only virtual event for senior-level digital transformation leaders, being held September 21-22. In the session, Pivotree General Manager of Commerce, James Urbati, will explore the "Digital Drivers of B2B Success in 2022."

"Over the last two years, we've seen a massive acceleration in digital commerce," said Urbati. "For many B2B companies, the rapid pivot to DTC and eCommerce uncovered both chaos and opportunity—and the gap widened between digital winners and laggards."

"Many commerce leaders know that their legacy platforms hold them back. But they also know technology alone isn't the answer. How can they address modernization with an architectural approach that will help them avoid the problems they want to leave behind? These are the challenges we'll address in our session at B2B Online Connect. We're excited to share our insights on the primary digital drivers of success in 2022 with this elite group of manufacturing and distribution innovators."

In the session, taking place September 21 at 2:00 pm EST, Urbati will cover topics such as when to replatform, why an architectural approach matters, and how to solve your eCommerce challenges by starting outside the platform in areas like cloud, data, and supply chain tools. Some of the platforms to be discussed include: VTEX, SAP, ElasticPath, Riversand, Informatica, Stibo, Enterworks, and AWS.

Pivotree is providing complimentary access to its B2B Online session via a direct registration link .

Pivotree is a leader in frictionless commerce with expertise in eCommerce, MDM, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Supply Chain solutions. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com .

