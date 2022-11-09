Pixalate Releases Children's Online Privacy Compliance Teacher Reviews To Help Advertisers Identify Child-Directed Apps on Google, Apple, Roku and Fire App Stores

Pixalate's Trust & Safety Advisory Board will provide transparency into its manual review methodology and further educate the ad tech community and app developers to enhance their COPPA compliance practices.

LONDON and PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today announced the Children's Online Privacy Compliance Teacher Reviews series of blogs from its Trust & Safety Advisory Board , featuring manually reviewed mobile and CTV apps.

Today, for the first time, Pixalate is making public the analysis behind the Trust & Safety Advisory Board's manual review process which identifies the likely target audience (child-directed or general audience) for apps under the COPPA Rule. The Board, composed of qualified educators, has reviewed tens of thousands of mobile & CTV apps to date. Achieving this scale for manually reviewed COPPA compliance data is unprecedented, and it is open to the public through Pixalate's website.

Pixalate's Trust & Safety Advisory Board was founded by Pixalate's Senior Vice President of Public Policy, Ads Privacy and COPPA Compliance, Allison Lefrak, a former Federal Trade Commissioner enforcer.

"We are excited to be able to make our teachers' analysis public to provide guidance that will help the ad tech community, app developers, and others comply with COPPA by better understanding the applications of the subjective child-directed factors set forth in the COPPA Rule," said Lefrak.

The first in the Children's Online Privacy Compliance Reviews is a review of two popular child-directed apps from the Google Play Store: "Surprise Eggs" and "My Bakery Empire: Cake & Bake ." The methodology behind the Children's Online Privacy Compliance Reviews for apps can be found here .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The Children's Online Privacy Compliance blog series published by Pixalate is available for informational purposes only and is not considered legal advice. By viewing these blog posts, the reader understands and agrees that there is no attorney-client relationship between the reader and the blog publisher. The blogs should not be used as a substitute for legal advice from a licensed professional attorney in the applicable jurisdiction(s), and readers are urged to consult their own legal counsel on any specific legal questions concerning any specific situation. The content of the blog posts reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and these blog posts are not intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but instead, to report findings pertaining to mobile and Connected TV (CTV) apps.

SOURCE Pixalate