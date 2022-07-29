Pixalate releases MRT for Slack to democratize access to ad fraud, privacy and compliance risk scores for 10MM+ apps and websites including Google, Apple, Amazon, and Roku app stores

Pixalate's free MRT for Slack provides publishers, ad buyers, privacy regulators, and other Slack users with quick access to ad supply chain insights for over 10 million websites and mobile and Connected TV apps.

LONDON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Media Ratings Terminal (MRT) app for Slack, which is available in the Slack® App Directory .

Media Ratings Terminal for Slack

The new app brings ad fraud data straight to Slack as part of Pixalate's mission to democratize access to ad fraud, privacy, and compliance insights. Pixalate's MRT delivers ad fraud, privacy and compliance ratings and insights across over 10 million websites and mobile and CTV apps across the Google, Apple, Amazon, and Roku app stores.

"The MRT for Slack is our latest addition to increase accessibility of key data points around ad fraud and privacy compliance in the advertising supply chain," said Jason Dias, Pixalate's VP of Engineering. "Bringing MRT data points into everyday conversations in Slack makes identifying, following, and troubleshooting issues easier for all types of teams."

The MRT for Slack release is another move by Pixalate to increase transparency and access to fraud and privacy compliance risk data in the ad tech space. This follows Pixalate's recent releases of the Ad Trust & Safety API Suite and COPPA Compliance Technology to identify likely child-directed mobile apps across the Google and Apple app stores.

About the Media Ratings Terminal for Slack:

The app integrates directly within a user's Slack workspace, allowing them to use a simple search command for any app title or ID, or website address. It also features a summary Home tab for the user's MRT Watchlist, giving an instant view of data points for apps and websites they have selected to follow, and allows them to customize their lists with the "Follow" or "Unfollow" buttons within the Slack app. Additionally, the app integrates with conversations around the MRT and intelligently unfurls links in a channel to provide key data points if available. This gives ad buyers, publishers, privacy regulators, and others instant access to monitor apps and domains.

The Media Ratings Terminal's Basic account is free to the public, with signup available at https://ratings.pixalate.com/ . The Slack app integrates with both free and paid accounts.

. The Slack app integrates with both free and paid accounts. Check out Pixalate's MRT for Slack tutorial video on YouTube and access the Pixalate Knowledge Base for a step-by-step guide on how to install the MRT for Slack.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and mobile advertising. Pixalate works 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value by offering the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and OTT/CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and OTT/CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer:

The content of this press release – and information available via MRT for Slack – reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry, as well as to those researching adoption of internationally-recognized data privacy protections. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate does not independently verify third-party information. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC) , "'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic." IVT is also sometimes referred to as "ad fraud." Per the MRC , "'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.'

Slack is a registered trademark of Slack Technologies, Inc.

Media Contact: Liz Margolis, 610-613-5174, [email protected]

SOURCE Pixalate