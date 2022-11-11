Pixalate Releases October 2022 Connected TV (CTV) App Spoofing Report for Roku, Amazon Fire TV App Stores: Fox News, Local Now, Court TV Continue To Be Apparent Targets of App Spoofing

Pixalate's Connected TV (CTV) Ad Fraud Series for October 2022 reveals that none of the most impacted apps on Roku had an app "spoofing" rate of over 30% for the first time since the series started in July.

LONDON and PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the latest edition of our CTV Ad Fraud Series, where we highlight unique forms of invalid traffic (IVT) — known as ad fraud — across the Connected TV (CTV) open programmatic advertising marketplace.

This report covers CTV App Spoofing numbers for October 2022. For background information, methodology and definitions related to CTV App Spoofing, please visit our inaugural App Spoofing Report (July 2022) and view the FAQs there.

Key Findings:

Fox News, Local Now and Court TV continue to be apparent targets of app spoofing since the start of the series.

We saw a shake up of the Roku apps list, with Bally Sports dropping from the top 10 list for the first time since the start of the series in July, and a large number of new apps making an appearance.

dropping from the top 10 list for the first time since the start of the series in July, and a large number of new apps making an appearance. For the first time since our series launched in July 2022 , all of the top 10 most-impacted apps had an overall app spoofing rate below 30%.

To view the full list of CTV apps targeted by app spoofing last month, please visit here .

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the CTV Ad Fraud Series (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Report are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but instead, to report findings and apparent trends pertaining to apps in the Roku and Amazon app stores.

