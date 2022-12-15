Pixalate Releases Q3 2022 'Sideloaded' CTV Apps Report: Study Finds 100% Increase in Programmatic Ad Traffic Coming From Amazon Fire CTV Apps Not Found in Official App Store

New Pixalate study finds nearly 100% YoY increase in programmatic ad traffic coming from "sideloaded" apps on Amazon Fire TV devices, which are apps not found in the official Amazon Fire TV app store.

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q3 2022 Sideloaded CTV Apps Report. "Sideloaded apps" are apps that are downloaded and installed on a device but not from the device's official app store.

Pixalate's study of programmatic advertising on sideloaded apps reveals that Amazon Fire TV devices, which allow sideloaded apps, are the most impacted.

Key Takeaways from Pixalate's Q3 2022 Sideloaded CTV Apps Report:

Amazon Fire TV is the most impacted Android TV platform. Pixalate saw video ad impressions served on sideloaded apps almost double over the first three quarters of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, with more than half of those impressions coming from Amazon Fire TV devices.

Sideloaded apps may be a brand safety risk, as they can contain content that may have been barred from the platform's official app store, including pirated content.

The presence of ad traffic on sideloaded apps may reflect that app-ads.txt is not being sufficiently used on CTV programmatic advertising.

Sideloaded apps may also be used to deliver malware and use bots to perpetuate ad fraud.

Identifying traffic directed to apps that are not part of the device's official app store is crucial for advertisers, as content on sideloaded apps is often pirated and/or unmoderated. Sideloaded apps are factored into Pixalate's Amazon Fire TV Seller Trust Index .

Top CTV Devices Impacted by Sideloaded Apps

Here are the top five device platforms we have seen impacted by sideloaded apps (based on programmatic ad impressions in Q3 2022, as measured by Pixalate):

Amazon Fire TV Mxq Nvidia Tanix H96

Top Sideloaded Apps

Here are the top five sideloaded apps we have seen across all platforms (based on programmatic ad impressions on CTV devices in Q3 2022, as measured by Pixalate):

Titan Video Player 1.21 CinemaHD-analytics 2.3.3.analytics Busy Audio Cutter Live Net TV TeaTV 10.3.2r

Download the list of the top 25 sideloaded apps here .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate's marketing compliance solutions encompass the industry's first COPPA Compliance Technology, designed to identify likely child-directed apps and potential online privacy compliance risks. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

