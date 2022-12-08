Pixalate's October 2022 vMVPD CTV App Bundle ID Mapping Report: Sling, Fubo, Dish, Xumo Have 1.6K Bundle IDs across Roku and Fire TV

Pixalate publishes industry-first Bundle ID-to-app mappings report for the top 3 vMVPD apps with the most Bundle IDs on both Roku and Amazon Fire TV platforms. vMVPD apps average 10x more Bundle IDs, resulting in problems with app identification in the CTV programmatic ad ecosystem.

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released its October 2022 report - " CTV's Bundle ID Crisis " - describing the problematic state of Bundle IDs in the Connected TV (CTV) ad ecosystem.

In its newest study — the October 2022 vMVPD CTV App Bundle ID Mapping Report — Pixalate expands on our initial research by digging deeper into the app category with the highest number of Bundle IDs: Virtual MultiChannel Video Programming Distributor (vMVPD) apps. Pixalate is also providing a bigger set of Bundle ID-to-App mapping for three vMVPD apps with the most Bundle IDs on each platform, to better understand the nature of this multiple Bundle ID crisis.

Key Findings for vMVPD Apps:

vMVPD apps average 15 Bundle IDs per app vs 1.5 for non-MVPD apps

On Roku, the average was 13.7 Bundle IDs for vMVPD apps vs 1.6 for non-vMVPD apps.

For the Amazon Fire TV store, the average was 16.6 Bundle IDs for vMVPD apps vs 1.5 non-vMVPD apps.

Pixalate found that popular vMVPD apps like Sling, Dish, Fubo, Pluto TV and Xumo seem to have the most Bundle IDs associated with them. This is likely because with vMVPD apps ad partners end up combining the app Bundle ID with other pieces of information, such as the channel and network information the ad is available for. Until OpenRTB 2.6 , there was no standardized way to communicate that information.

Pixalate is publishing the Bundle ID-to-app mappings for the top three vMVPD apps with the most Bundle IDs on both Roku and Fire TV app stores. Click here to download the data from the month of October 2022.

